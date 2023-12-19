Ed Burke's corruption trial now in hands of jury

A jury has begun deliberations in the corruption trial of former Ald. Ed Burke.

Why it matters: The trial of the longest-serving alderperson in Chicago history has shed new light on the way Chicago politics operated for years.

Catch up fast: Federal prosecutors have accused Burke of abusing his power, alleging he forced people who wanted to do business with the city to also do business with him and his private tax appeal law firm.

This isn't a new revelation, the media has been reporting on Burke's alleged conflict of interest for years (for that matter, Madigan too). But in 2016, the feds used wiretaps to build a corruption case against him.

What they're saying: In the closing arguments, Burke's attorney told the jury, "Nobody thought they were a victim until the FBI came knocking on their doors saying, 'I think you're a victim.'"

Here are key takeaways from the trial to help you get up to speed for an eventual verdict.

The witnesses: Burke never took the stand. Meanwhile, former Ald. Danny Solis testifying for the defense shocked many.

Solis was not called by the prosecution, despite the conversations he secretly recorded of Burke being central to their case. Instead, the defense seized on the prosecution's non-move, using closing arguments to attempt to raise doubts about Solis' credibility.

The tapes: The jury was presented with more than 100 secret recordings of Burke. Among the most attention-grabbing: Burke speaking about a development deal for the Old Post Office building, saying, "The cash register has not rung yet."

The courtroom: For all the theatrics that come with an old-school political corruption trial, this one was a bit subdued. The best moment came when a juror inexplicably bought treats for the courtroom therapy dogs.

A dog threw up and forced a recess.

What's ahead: If there's no verdict by Friday, deliberations will pause until the new year.