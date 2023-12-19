1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Egg Tuck's awesome breakfast sandwich
Los Angeles-based Egg Tuck opened its first location outside California earlier this month in the Loop.
State of play: Beyond the 326 N. Michigan outpost, there are two more locations planned in Chicago, according to Block Club.
The bite: The Avo Egg sandwich ($8.99) is made with a soft buttery brioche, overflowing with creamy scrambled eggs and topped with its signature sauce, fresh avocado, and chives.
- The tangy-ish sauce was chilled, which was a little startling at first, but the eggs delivered on the creaminess.
Plus: There are many ways to customize, including with Korean beef ribs, pickles, and onions. You can also order it in a burrito.
Pro tip: Skip the tater tots and put the sriracha mayo sauce on your sammy.
