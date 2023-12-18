39 mins ago - Sports
Ditka's jacket and Jordan items go for thousands
An auction last week at Hindman in the West Loop showed collectors and fans are willing to dish out some serious cash for a relic of sports history.
- The items that sold for the most prove what we knew: Chicago is a great place to be a fan.
Here were the top five sellers.
Mike Ditka's Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket
- Winning bid: $16,800
A ticket stub from Michael Jordan's NBA debut
- Winning bid: $14,400
A Michael Jordan-signed Chicago Bulls rookie jersey display
- Winning bid: $9,000
A 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card
- Winning bid: $7,200
A 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente rookie card
- Winning bid: $6,600
