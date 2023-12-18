39 mins ago - Sports

Ditka's jacket and Jordan items go for thousands

An auction last week at Hindman in the West Loop showed collectors and fans are willing to dish out some serious cash for a relic of sports history.

  • The items that sold for the most prove what we knew: Chicago is a great place to be a fan.

Here were the top five sellers.

Mike Ditka's Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket

Faceless mannequin wearing a mustard colored blazer.
Photo courtesy of Hindman
  • Winning bid: $16,800

A ticket stub from Michael Jordan's NBA debut

Ticket stub inside plastic case.
Photo: Courtesy of Hindman
  • Winning bid: $14,400

A Michael Jordan-signed Chicago Bulls rookie jersey display

Red basketball jersey that reads Chicago 23.
Photo: Courtesy of Hindman
  • Winning bid: $9,000

A 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card

Michael Jordan basketball card.
Photo: Courtesy of Hindman
  • Winning bid: $7,200

A 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente rookie card

Roberto Clemente's face on a baseball card.
Photo: Courtesy of Hindman
  • Winning bid: $6,600
