Ditka's jacket and Jordan items go for thousands

An auction last week at Hindman in the West Loop showed collectors and fans are willing to dish out some serious cash for a relic of sports history.

The items that sold for the most prove what we knew: Chicago is a great place to be a fan.

Here were the top five sellers.

Mike Ditka's Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket

Photo courtesy of Hindman

Winning bid: $16,800

A ticket stub from Michael Jordan's NBA debut

Photo: Courtesy of Hindman

Winning bid: $14,400

A Michael Jordan-signed Chicago Bulls rookie jersey display

Photo: Courtesy of Hindman

Winning bid: $9,000

A 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card

Photo: Courtesy of Hindman

Winning bid: $7,200

A 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente rookie card

Photo: Courtesy of Hindman