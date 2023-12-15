A new Chicago bookstore is all about romance

During the height of the pandemic, Amanda Anderson quit her job in another state, moved back to Chicago and gave herself one month to figure out what would make her happy and fulfilled.

As in previous periods of her life, she found comfort in romance books, and then realized her answer.

Driving the news: Anderson opened The Last Chapter Book Shop — a Roscoe Village store dedicated solely to romance books — this fall, joining a growing number of specialty bookshops across the country catering to the active legion of romance readers.

Why it matters: "There weren't spaces for people in person to just celebrate that love for romance," Anderson tells Axios. "This community is something that is so worth celebrating and so worth uplifting."

The big picture: Romance books are the second-largest category in the U.S. book market and the fastest-growing segment, according to Circana, which studies consumer trends.

Often the victim of snobbery from the publishing world and critics, big sales and active online communities suggest that consumer demand is rising for romance reads.

The Last Chapter Book Shop owner Amanda Anderson. Photo: Courtesy of Anderson

The intrigue: Anderson was active in the online romance lit scene prior to opening her shop. During the pandemic, she noticed more people were seeking out and finding comfort in romance books.

"People were just looking for escapism," Anderson tells Axios. "There's so many different topics and things that get explored."

Context: Anderson decided to pursue a brick-and-mortar shop after operating a digital bookstore, shipping themed book boxes to readers, for the last two years.

When her real estate agent sent her the address of one potential location, it felt like fate. It was three blocks from where Anderson grew up.

Anderson took out a micro loan, but otherwise says profits from her online shop helped her open the physical store.

What they're saying: Anderson says her investment is paying off and that she's already making a profit. But it's about more than money.

"All I've ever wanted was to create such a safe and uplifting place for romance readers."

What's next: Anderson says she's focused on The Last Chapter Book Shop for now but hopes to open another location in about three years.