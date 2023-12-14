22 mins ago - Things to Do

Chicago weekend events: Renegade Craft Fair, jazz show and more

headshot

Shoppers at the Renegade Craft Fair. Photo: Renegade Craft

This weekend in Chicago, shop the Renegade Craft Fair, attend a concert or sip hot cocoa at an ugly holiday sweater party.

🖼️ 1. Renegade Craft Fair

Shop curated specialty gifts this weekend at the Renegade Craft Fair, hosted inside West Loop's Morgan Manufacturing building.

Why it matters: This is your chance to shop from artisans and small businesses from around the country for holiday gifts.

  • Products include jewelry, handbags, soaps, ornaments, hats and paintings.

The intrigue: This traveling fair in its 20th year is one of the biggest in the country, featuring over 170 artists.

  • The fair is making its fourth stop in Chicago this year.

When: 11am–5pm Saturday and Sunday

Address: 401 N. Morgan

🎺 2. A Jazz Christmas

  • Music Institute of Chicago artist-in-residence Tammy McCann and guitarist John McLean headline this holiday performance at Nichols Concert Hall 7:30pm Saturday. Tickets.
  • Cost: In-person starting at $30; livestream tickets are $15.

🎄 3. Ugly Sweater Party

  • Show off your ugliest holiday sweater at the WNDR Museum's after-hours party. The event features s'mores making stations, a hot cocoa bar and a station where you can get temporary tooth gems. The museum's interactive art exhibit will be open for guests to tour. Tickets start at $38.
  • When: 6:30pm–10:30pm Friday
  • Address: 1130 W. Monroe St.

🎶 4. Travis Scott

  • The 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper will bring his Circus Maximus tour to the United Center. Doors open 8pm Friday. Tickets start at $89.

🎻 5. Merry, Merry Chicago!

  • Starting this weekend, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will perform its popular program of holiday songs including "Joy to the World" and "Winter Wonderland." Tickets from $45–$299.
  • Address: 220 S. Michigan Ave.
  • Dates: Friday–Dec. 23; showtimes vary.

🎤 6. Jay Leno

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more