Chicago weekend events: Renegade Craft Fair, jazz show and more
This weekend in Chicago, shop the Renegade Craft Fair, attend a concert or sip hot cocoa at an ugly holiday sweater party.
🖼️ 1. Renegade Craft Fair
Shop curated specialty gifts this weekend at the Renegade Craft Fair, hosted inside West Loop's Morgan Manufacturing building.
Why it matters: This is your chance to shop from artisans and small businesses from around the country for holiday gifts.
- Products include jewelry, handbags, soaps, ornaments, hats and paintings.
The intrigue: This traveling fair in its 20th year is one of the biggest in the country, featuring over 170 artists.
- The fair is making its fourth stop in Chicago this year.
When: 11am–5pm Saturday and Sunday
Address: 401 N. Morgan
🎺 2. A Jazz Christmas
- Music Institute of Chicago artist-in-residence Tammy McCann and guitarist John McLean headline this holiday performance at Nichols Concert Hall 7:30pm Saturday. Tickets.
- Cost: In-person starting at $30; livestream tickets are $15.
🎄 3. Ugly Sweater Party
- Show off your ugliest holiday sweater at the WNDR Museum's after-hours party. The event features s'mores making stations, a hot cocoa bar and a station where you can get temporary tooth gems. The museum's interactive art exhibit will be open for guests to tour. Tickets start at $38.
- When: 6:30pm–10:30pm Friday
- Address: 1130 W. Monroe St.
🎶 4. Travis Scott
- The 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper will bring his Circus Maximus tour to the United Center. Doors open 8pm Friday. Tickets start at $89.
🎻 5. Merry, Merry Chicago!
- Starting this weekend, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will perform its popular program of holiday songs including "Joy to the World" and "Winter Wonderland." Tickets from $45–$299.
- Address: 220 S. Michigan Ave.
- Dates: Friday–Dec. 23; showtimes vary.
🎤 6. Jay Leno
- The legendary stand-up comedian and TV host will take the stage at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan 8pm Friday. Tickets start at $49.
