This weekend in Chicago, shop the Renegade Craft Fair, attend a concert or sip hot cocoa at an ugly holiday sweater party.

🖼️ 1. Renegade Craft Fair

Shop curated specialty gifts this weekend at the Renegade Craft Fair, hosted inside West Loop's Morgan Manufacturing building.

Why it matters: This is your chance to shop from artisans and small businesses from around the country for holiday gifts.

Products include jewelry, handbags, soaps, ornaments, hats and paintings.

The intrigue: This traveling fair in its 20th year is one of the biggest in the country, featuring over 170 artists.

The fair is making its fourth stop in Chicago this year.

When: 11am–5pm Saturday and Sunday

Address: 401 N. Morgan

Music Institute of Chicago artist-in-residence Tammy McCann and guitarist John McLean headline this holiday performance at Nichols Concert Hall 7:30pm Saturday. Tickets.

Cost: In-person starting at $30; livestream tickets are $15.

Show off your ugliest holiday sweater at the WNDR Museum's after-hours party. The event features s'mores making stations, a hot cocoa bar and a station where you can get temporary tooth gems. The museum's interactive art exhibit will be open for guests to tour. Tickets start at $38.

When: 6:30pm–10:30pm Friday

6:30pm–10:30pm Friday Address: 1130 W. Monroe St.

The 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper will bring his Circus Maximus tour to the United Center. Doors open 8pm Friday. Tickets start at $89.

Starting this weekend, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will perform its popular program of holiday songs including "Joy to the World" and "Winter Wonderland." Tickets from $45–$299.

Address: 220 S. Michigan Ave.

220 S. Michigan Ave. Dates: Friday–Dec. 23; showtimes vary.

🎤 6. Jay Leno