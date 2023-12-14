Share on email (opens in new window)

A cheese tamale topped with salsa and salsa criolla from Miski in Portage Park. Photo: Monica Eng

Your new Sunday plans: Ordering the Peruvian tamales at Portage Park's Miski Bakery.

What's happening: After seeing a friend's Instagram post raving about a Sunday tamale special, I pre-ordered a dozen ($30) of my own — cheese, chicken and pork.

The verdict: Delicious and flavorful. I love the smooth masa studded with egg, peanut and olives, along with the main fillings.

Don't forget to accent them with Miski's jalapeno salsa and the oniony relish called salsa criolla.

Fun fact: Though you might think Miski refers to Portage Park's Polish community, it actually means "delicious" in the Andean language Quechua.