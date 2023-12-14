57 mins ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Head to Portage Park for flavorful Peruvian tamales
Your new Sunday plans: Ordering the Peruvian tamales at Portage Park's Miski Bakery.
What's happening: After seeing a friend's Instagram post raving about a Sunday tamale special, I pre-ordered a dozen ($30) of my own — cheese, chicken and pork.
The verdict: Delicious and flavorful. I love the smooth masa studded with egg, peanut and olives, along with the main fillings.
- Don't forget to accent them with Miski's jalapeno salsa and the oniony relish called salsa criolla.
Fun fact: Though you might think Miski refers to Portage Park's Polish community, it actually means "delicious" in the Andean language Quechua.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.