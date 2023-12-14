57 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Head to Portage Park for flavorful Peruvian tamales

A cheese tamale topped with salsa and salsa criolla from Miski in Portage Park. Photo: Monica Eng

Your new Sunday plans: Ordering the Peruvian tamales at Portage Park's Miski Bakery.

What's happening: After seeing a friend's Instagram post raving about a Sunday tamale special, I pre-ordered a dozen ($30) of my own — cheese, chicken and pork.

The verdict: Delicious and flavorful. I love the smooth masa studded with egg, peanut and olives, along with the main fillings.

  • Don't forget to accent them with Miski's jalapeno salsa and the oniony relish called salsa criolla.

Fun fact: Though you might think Miski refers to Portage Park's Polish community, it actually means "delicious" in the Andean language Quechua.

