New renderings reveal how Google will renovate Thompson Center

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

New plans released by Google Wednesday reveal how the tech giant plans to transform the James R. Thompson Center in the Loop.

Why it matters: After Google's announcement last year that the company intends to buy the Thompson Center, preservationists and architecture enthusiasts were worried the postmodern, Helmut Jahn-designed building would lose its distinct look.

Yes, but: Not everyone is a fan of its 17-floor, open-concept design shaped like a "spaceship," and years of disrepair have led to several issues.

Driving the news: The newly released images of Google's renovation plans for the building's exterior are the first renderings released to the public since 2022.

Details: The iconic shape and the atrium will remain, Google's Karen Sauder said Wednesday in a blog post.

Google says they will replace the outdated heating and cooling systems, and add triple-pane glass to help make the building more energy efficient.

There will be covered terraces with greenery on the southeast side.

Photo courtesy of Google

What they're saying: Sauder says working with the late Helmut Jahn's namesake architecture firm will "bring the design into the 21st century while maintaining its iconic form."

What's ahead: Renovations are scheduled to begin in February.