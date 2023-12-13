Unpopular Opinion: Malört is tasty
Most Chicago drinkers love to hate Malört, a bitter Swedish amaro that's exploded in the last decade largely due to the marketing snark of a Lakeview bartender.
Yes, but: I have a quick controversial take — er, new series about unpopular opinions about Chicago. I honestly dig it.
The big picture: Malört turned 90 this year, and to celebrate, CH Distillery hosted a party last week.
Context: I love bitter things, like the bitter melon and arugula I grow in my garden. But I hated Malört the first two times I tried it.
- I only started grooving on it when I sipped it with an Old Style (as part of a Chicago Handshake) for an upcoming WTTW special I shot with Geoffrey Baer this summer.
The intrigue: Modern-day Malört is supposedly much smoother than the formulation sold before CH Distillery bought the brand in 2018.
- To get a taste of what the original drink might have tasted like, I tried some Malört my pal and Chicago Reader writer Mike Sula made from the wormwood he grows in his backyard. Sula called it "terrible" and super-bitter.
- He was not exaggerating.
Your shot: Do you like or hate Malört? Take our poll below.
