Hanukkah's Festival of Lights began last Thursday and continues through the week.

To celebrate, Jews worldwide are feasting on special fried foods, including latkes, or potato pancakes. We're sharing some of our favorite local places to get them, also with readers' recommendations.

6354 W. Irving Park Road— Portage Park

Monica's pick: Portage Park's cozy Ukrainian Magic Jug, where the delicious potato pancakes ($8.95) are crisp on the outside, tender sweet and oniony on the inside, with just the right amount of sour cream.

Magic Jug's potato pancakes. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

600 N. La Salle Drive — River North

Justin's pick: If we're talking about potato pancakes, I love me some Max & Benny's in Northbrook. But I couldn't get up there last week, so instead I visited the new kid on the block: Schneider Deli attached to the Ohio House Hotel in River North.

The latkes weren't greasy — a huge plus — and came with the requisite sour cream and applesauce ($6).

Get the Reuben or a bagel when you go.

3737 N. Southport Ave. — Lakeview

Carrie's pick: I first fell for their bagels, but Steingold's has some fluffy, crisp, round pancakes ($4.50).

The green onion flavor is subtle, and you can't taste the grease. I'm not a fan of sour cream or applesauce, so I rock mine with the superior condiment — spicy mustard.

The applesauce was just for the photo shoot. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Reader recommendations

Schmaltz Deli in Lisle. Its latkes are made from a "combination of shredded and mashed potatoes, finished with a crisp outside and a creamy center," writes reader Michael G.

Manny's Deli in the South Loop has the very best latkes, according to Sue B. "Fluffy and just the right mix of flavors."

in the South Loop has the very best latkes, according to Sue B. "Fluffy and just the right mix of flavors." Walker Brothers, with locations in Wilmette, Glenview and Schaumburg.

with locations in Wilmette, Glenview and Schaumburg. Max & Benny's in Northbrook. "Their noodle soup is a close second," says Henry M.

in Northbrook. "Their noodle soup is a close second," says Henry M. The Onion Roll in Oak Park. "Crispy on the outside, moist, tender, and flavorful inside. Heavenly," Connie B. writes.

in Oak Park. "Crispy on the outside, moist, tender, and flavorful inside. Heavenly," Connie B. writes. Eleven City Diner in the South Loop.

in the South Loop. Sideshow Gelato in Lincoln Square serves potato and sour cream gelato, topped with an applesauce swirl and crunchy potato sticks. "Nothing else like it in the city," writes Anne G.