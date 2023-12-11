Dec 11, 2023 - News
Photos: Axios Chicago's Power Players 2023 Party
Axios Chicago announced its 2023 Power Players at a swanky reception at Loft Lucia on Wednesday, December 6.
- See the full list of Chicago's most powerful leaders.
What happened: About 200 people gathered to celebrate this year's Power Players, and listen to exclusive interviews with Silver Room owner Eric Williams (center) and recording artist Che "Rhymefest" Smith.
Here are photos from the event
Thanks to our photographer Chris Dilts for these great shots.
