Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Axios Chicago Power Players event included conversations with Silver Room owner Eric Williams (center) and recording artist Che "Rhymefest" Smith (second from right). Also pictured is Power Player John Williamson (far right). Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago announced its 2023 Power Players at a swanky reception at Loft Lucia on Wednesday, December 6.

See the full list of Chicago's most powerful leaders.

What happened: About 200 people gathered to celebrate this year's Power Players, and listen to exclusive interviews with Silver Room owner Eric Williams (center) and recording artist Che "Rhymefest" Smith.

Here are photos from the event

Thanks to our photographer Chris Dilts for these great shots.

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago Power Player Lisa Duarte. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago's Monica Eng. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago's Monica Eng and Carrie Shepherd. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios' Justin Kaufmann gives out a high five. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Kaufmann interviews Eric Williams of Silver Room. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Williams. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Shepherd. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago Power Player Che "Rhymefest" Smith. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago Power Player Joey Mak (left). Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago Power Player John Williamson (center). Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago Power Players. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago Power Player Sarah Stegner. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago Power Player Francis Wang. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios