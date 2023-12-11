Dec 11, 2023 - News

Photos: Axios Chicago's Power Players 2023 Party

headshot

Axios Chicago Power Players event included conversations with Silver Room owner Eric Williams (center) and recording artist Che "Rhymefest" Smith (second from right). Also pictured is Power Player John Williamson (far right). Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios

Axios Chicago announced its 2023 Power Players at a swanky reception at Loft Lucia on Wednesday, December 6.

What happened: About 200 people gathered to celebrate this year's Power Players, and listen to exclusive interviews with Silver Room owner Eric Williams (center) and recording artist Che "Rhymefest" Smith.

Here are photos from the event

Thanks to our photographer Chris Dilts for these great shots.

empty bar before an event with glassware
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
collection of stemless wine glasses with the words Axios Chicago on them
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
entryway into axios chicago event
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
axios awards on a table
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios Chicago Power Player Lisa Duarte. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios Chicago's Monica Eng. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios Chicago's Monica Eng and Carrie Shepherd. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios' Justin Kaufmann gives out a high five. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Kaufmann interviews Eric Williams of Silver Room. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Williams. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Shepherd. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios Chicago Power Player Che "Rhymefest" Smith. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios Chicago Power Player Joey Mak (left). Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios Chicago Power Player John Williamson (center). Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios Chicago Power Players. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios Chicago Power Player Sarah Stegner. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios Chicago Power Player Francis Wang. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
Axios Chicago team. Photo: Chris Dilts/Axios
