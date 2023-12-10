Share on email (opens in new window)

D.J. Moore celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against Detroit. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears used stifling defense to humble the division-leading Detroit Lions with a decisive 28-13 win at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields: The embattled quarterback made a case for why the Bears should stick with him next year.

He threw for 223 yards, scoring touchdowns with his arm and his legs. He didn't turn the ball over.

MVP: Fields was outstanding, but he got huge production from his top wide receiver, D.J. Moore, who scored two touchdowns.

Yes, but: The defense stole the show. Montez Sweat and Tremaine Edmunds, especially.

The entire unit had four sacks and forced three turnovers.

Safety Jaquan Brisker made 17 tackles, setting the team record for most tackles in a game by a defensive back.

LVP: The offensive line didn't do Fields any favors, missing assignments and putting their star quarterback in jeopardy throughout the game.

Also, what happened to the Bears running game? Beyond Fields, the running backs didn't make an impact.

Bottom line: The Bears took a huge step forward in dominating a potential playoff team on both sides of the ball.

What's next: The Bears (5-8) will travel to Cleveland to play the Browns (8-5).