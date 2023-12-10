Bears dominant in win over Lions
The Chicago Bears used stifling defense to humble the division-leading Detroit Lions with a decisive 28-13 win at Soldier Field.
Justin Fields: The embattled quarterback made a case for why the Bears should stick with him next year.
- He threw for 223 yards, scoring touchdowns with his arm and his legs. He didn't turn the ball over.
MVP: Fields was outstanding, but he got huge production from his top wide receiver, D.J. Moore, who scored two touchdowns.
Yes, but: The defense stole the show. Montez Sweat and Tremaine Edmunds, especially.
- The entire unit had four sacks and forced three turnovers.
- Safety Jaquan Brisker made 17 tackles, setting the team record for most tackles in a game by a defensive back.
LVP: The offensive line didn't do Fields any favors, missing assignments and putting their star quarterback in jeopardy throughout the game.
- Also, what happened to the Bears running game? Beyond Fields, the running backs didn't make an impact.
Bottom line: The Bears took a huge step forward in dominating a potential playoff team on both sides of the ball.
What's next: The Bears (5-8) will travel to Cleveland to play the Browns (8-5).
