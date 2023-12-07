Dec 7, 2023 - Things to Do

Chicago weekend events: Light Up the Lake, Pocket Con and more

Light Up the Lake. Photo: Floyd McCraney/Navy Pier

This weekend in Chicago, see the lights at Navy Pier, enjoy a life-size "Nutcracker" exhibition or geek out at Pocket Con.

✨ 1. Light Up the Lake

It's that time of year when Navy Pier starts to look like the set of a holiday movie.

What's happening: Light Up the Lake is more than just seeing Navy Pier fully illuminated.

  • Activities include a light display, ice skating, outdoor firepits, fireworks at 9pm every Saturday, local music, crafting workshops, artisan markets, ax throwing, free gift wrapping and an art gallery.

Dates: Now–Dec. 31

Location: Navy Pier

Costs: $15 ice skate rental, $18 (adult) to ride the Centennial Wheel

Carrie's thought bubble: It's hard to deny the beautiful view of our skyline from the Pier, especially from the Ferris wheel. There will be a lot of people there, so be careful with that ax throwing!

Details

🎫 2. Immersive Nutcracker

  • This iconic holiday classic is now an immersive exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace. The experience includes projections, photo-ops and a life-size nutcracker. Tickets are $16–24.
  • Dates: Now–Jan. 7

🎤 3. Pete Davidson

🩷 4. Pink Wonderland

🦸🏿‍♂️ 5. Pocket Con

  • This convention highlights work by women, queer artists and artists of color and comics with a primary Black character. Enjoy workshops, panel discussions and cosplay contests. Free.
  • When: 10am–4pm Saturday
  • Location: MCA Chicago
