Chicago weekend events: Light Up the Lake, Pocket Con and more
This weekend in Chicago, see the lights at Navy Pier, enjoy a life-size "Nutcracker" exhibition or geek out at Pocket Con.
✨ 1. Light Up the Lake
It's that time of year when Navy Pier starts to look like the set of a holiday movie.
What's happening: Light Up the Lake is more than just seeing Navy Pier fully illuminated.
- Activities include a light display, ice skating, outdoor firepits, fireworks at 9pm every Saturday, local music, crafting workshops, artisan markets, ax throwing, free gift wrapping and an art gallery.
Dates: Now–Dec. 31
Location: Navy Pier
Costs: $15 ice skate rental, $18 (adult) to ride the Centennial Wheel
Carrie's thought bubble: It's hard to deny the beautiful view of our skyline from the Pier, especially from the Ferris wheel. There will be a lot of people there, so be careful with that ax throwing!
🎫 2. Immersive Nutcracker
- This iconic holiday classic is now an immersive exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace. The experience includes projections, photo-ops and a life-size nutcracker. Tickets are $16–24.
- Dates: Now–Jan. 7
🎤 3. Pete Davidson
- The actor and "SNL" alum will take the stage at the Riviera Theatre at 7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $65.
4. Pink Wonderland
- Experience this posh pop-up in River North through Dec. 30. This fully pink experience includes cocktails, photo booths and live DJ sets. Tickets start at $25.
- Address: 324 W. Chicago Ave.
🦸🏿♂️ 5. Pocket Con
- This convention highlights work by women, queer artists and artists of color and comics with a primary Black character. Enjoy workshops, panel discussions and cosplay contests. Free.
- When: 10am–4pm Saturday
- Location: MCA Chicago
