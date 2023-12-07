This weekend in Chicago, see the lights at Navy Pier, enjoy a life-size "Nutcracker" exhibition or geek out at Pocket Con.

✨ 1. Light Up the Lake

It's that time of year when Navy Pier starts to look like the set of a holiday movie.

What's happening: Light Up the Lake is more than just seeing Navy Pier fully illuminated.

Activities include a light display, ice skating, outdoor firepits, fireworks at 9pm every Saturday, local music, crafting workshops, artisan markets, ax throwing, free gift wrapping and an art gallery.

Dates: Now–Dec. 31

Location: Navy Pier

Costs: $15 ice skate rental, $18 (adult) to ride the Centennial Wheel

Carrie's thought bubble: It's hard to deny the beautiful view of our skyline from the Pier, especially from the Ferris wheel. There will be a lot of people there, so be careful with that ax throwing!

Details

This iconic holiday classic is now an immersive exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace. The experience includes projections, photo-ops and a life-size nutcracker. Tickets are $16–24.

Dates: Now–Jan. 7

🎤 3. Pete Davidson

The actor and "SNL" alum will take the stage at the Riviera Theatre at 7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $65.

Experience this posh pop-up in River North through Dec. 30. This fully pink experience includes cocktails, photo booths and live DJ sets. Tickets start at $25.

Address: 324 W. Chicago Ave.