Chicago nonprofit helps fund fertility treatment for people of color

People of color seeking fertility treatment in Chicago could get financial help under a new program. Why it matters: Some studies show that Black people are twice as likely as their white counterparts to face infertility, but they are less likely to access assisted reproductive treatments.

Driving the news: Chicago nonprofit The Broken Brown Egg and fertility benefits company Progyny are giving away two $10,000 grants to help individuals and couples of color pay for fertility treatments, including medications.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 8.

By the numbers: Treatments such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) can range anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 per cycle, according to Forbes. For many, infertility treatments aren't covered by health insurance.

State of play: Regina Townsend started The Broken Brown Egg after she and her husband tried for nearly a decade to get pregnant. She shared their journey in the book "Make IF Make Sense" in the hopes of helping others facing fertility struggles feel less lonely.

What they're saying: The grant "seeks to educate and encourage families of color to take a decisive step against the myth that BIPOC couples and individuals are somehow exempt from needing fertility care," Townsend tells Axios.

"In Chicago, for example, how many fertility clinics do we see in communities of color? There aren't any."

The big picture: Pew research found that about 26% of Black participants had received or had known someone who received fertility treatment — the lowest percentage of the racial groups surveyed. Nearly half of the white respondents answered yes.