Nov 22, 2023 - News

Chicago nonprofit helps fund fertility treatment for people of color

Illustration of a baby onesie printed with the image of a $100 bill.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

People of color seeking fertility treatment in Chicago could get financial help under a new program.

Why it matters: Some studies show that Black people are twice as likely as their white counterparts to face infertility, but they are less likely to access assisted reproductive treatments.

Driving the news: Chicago nonprofit The Broken Brown Egg and fertility benefits company Progyny are giving away two $10,000 grants to help individuals and couples of color pay for fertility treatments, including medications.

By the numbers: Treatments such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) can range anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 per cycle, according to Forbes. For many, infertility treatments aren't covered by health insurance.

State of play: Regina Townsend started The Broken Brown Egg after she and her husband tried for nearly a decade to get pregnant. She shared their journey in the book "Make IF Make Sense" in the hopes of helping others facing fertility struggles feel less lonely.

What they're saying: The grant "seeks to educate and encourage families of color to take a decisive step against the myth that BIPOC couples and individuals are somehow exempt from needing fertility care," Townsend tells Axios.

  • "In Chicago, for example, how many fertility clinics do we see in communities of color? There aren't any."

The big picture: Pew research found that about 26% of Black participants had received or had known someone who received fertility treatment — the lowest percentage of the racial groups surveyed. Nearly half of the white respondents answered yes.

