If you're coming into town or gathering in front of the television, there are a few things to do that don't necessarily involve mashed potatoes or a cheese plate. All eyes are on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but Chicago's Thanksgiving Parade gives you a chance to see inflatable Garfield and Snoopy floating down State Street.

Flashback: Last year, they skipped the balloons because of a helium shortage.

Pro tip: Set up shop near Van Buren Street so you can watch the balloons maneuver around the L tracks.

Are you a family that runs together? There are several turkey trots in the area that you can still sign up for.

Television/streaming: NFL football is on all day, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" is still only on AppleTV+, and Les Nessman is still at the Pinedale Shopping Mall.