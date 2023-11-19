Quarterback Justin Fields runs onto the field in Detroit. Photo: Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears got a strong game from quarterback Justin Fields, but the defense couldn't hold the Detroit Lions late in the fourth quarter, losing 31-26. What happened: The Bears had the first-place Lions down for most of the game, leading in time of possession and intercepting quarterback Jared Goff three times.

Yes, but: The Lions made easy work of the Bears defense on their last two drives to come from behind and snag the win.

Why it matters: The Bears are now 0-3 against the NFC North this year and 0-9 since head coach Matt Eberflus took over last season.

MVP: Justin Fields. The quarterback returned from injury and made big plays both in the air and on the ground, rushing for over 100 yards. He did fumble late in the game, which led to a Lions safety.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson also had great games. Stevenson and the Bears forced four turnovers.

LVP: After holding the Lions for most of the game, the Bears defense gave up 15 unanswered points with less than five minutes to play.

Rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Jaylon Johnson both had penalties and big miscues. Wide receiver Tyler Scott's fumble led to a Lions touchdown.

Of note: Kicker Cairo Santos was 4 for 4 on field goals.

What's next: The Bears (3-8) play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Monday Night Football.