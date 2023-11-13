Best Thanksgiving takeout options in Chicago

Share on email (opens in new window)

Not everyone wants — or has time — to prepare a Thanksgiving feast. So let someone else do the cooking. What's happening: Here are some Chicago spots for great takeout.

Photo courtesy of Eve Studnicka, via Funeral Potatoes

This virtual restaurant does "modern Midwestern comfort food," with fresh takes on classics like pumpkin gouda macaroni and cheese and toasted marshmallow pumpkin pie.

You have to get pre-orders in by Nov. 15.

Photo courtesy of Mimo Ruiz-Roehrs, via Smoke Daddy

The barbecue joint has, of course, smoked turkey but also classic sides like green bean casserole and mashed potatoes, and it's all cooked, cold and ready to reheat.

Pre-paid orders must be in by Nov. 17.

Photo by Brittnee Thayer, courtesy of Good Ambler

Don't forget about breakfast. Good Ambler has pumpkin cream cheese twists, apple brie cranberry bear claws, cinnamon rolls and other treats like chocolate turkeys.

Pre-orders are open until Nov. 16.

Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Chicago + Adorn Restaurant

Treat yourself to a decadent meal with duck confit, truffle mac 'n' cheese, stuffed turkey with vanilla parsnip puree. Let's be honest, no one's table will be as fancy as yours.

Orders accepted through Nov. 16.

Photo courtesy of Gaz Creative Agency.

Chef Dominique Leach, winner of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl" has smoked turkey and chicken, rib tips, candy yams and cornbread muffins for anyone craving a Southern-style feast.

Order online by Nov. 15.

Photo courtesy of Daisies

The Logan Square pasta and pastry shop has a Midwestern meal with sous vide turkey breast, confit legs and thighs, and fixins. Sides include stuffing, sweet potatoes and marshmallows and other necessities. They'll even pick the wine for you.

Pre-paid advance order by Nov. 20.

The Bronzeville Southern-style kitchen is putting the plate together for you, with a choice of turkey, steak or chicken; sides; and dessert, including peach cobbler.