Best Thanksgiving takeout options in Chicago
Not everyone wants — or has time — to prepare a Thanksgiving feast. So let someone else do the cooking.
What's happening: Here are some Chicago spots for great takeout.
Funeral Potatoes
This virtual restaurant does "modern Midwestern comfort food," with fresh takes on classics like pumpkin gouda macaroni and cheese and toasted marshmallow pumpkin pie.
- You have to get pre-orders in by Nov. 15.
Smoke Daddy in Wrigleyville and Wicker Park
The barbecue joint has, of course, smoked turkey but also classic sides like green bean casserole and mashed potatoes, and it's all cooked, cold and ready to reheat.
- Pre-paid orders must be in by Nov. 17.
Good Ambler
Don't forget about breakfast. Good Ambler has pumpkin cream cheese twists, apple brie cranberry bear claws, cinnamon rolls and other treats like chocolate turkeys.
- Pre-orders are open until Nov. 16.
Adorn
Treat yourself to a decadent meal with duck confit, truffle mac 'n' cheese, stuffed turkey with vanilla parsnip puree. Let's be honest, no one's table will be as fancy as yours.
- Orders accepted through Nov. 16.
Lexington Betty
Chef Dominique Leach, winner of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl" has smoked turkey and chicken, rib tips, candy yams and cornbread muffins for anyone craving a Southern-style feast.
- Order online by Nov. 15.
Daisies
The Logan Square pasta and pastry shop has a Midwestern meal with sous vide turkey breast, confit legs and thighs, and fixins. Sides include stuffing, sweet potatoes and marshmallows and other necessities. They'll even pick the wine for you.
- Pre-paid advance order by Nov. 20.
Pearl's Place
The Bronzeville Southern-style kitchen is putting the plate together for you, with a choice of turkey, steak or chicken; sides; and dessert, including peach cobbler.
- Order by Nov. 17.
