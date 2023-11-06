Chicago Cubs fire David Ross, tap rival for replacement
The Chicago Cubs have fired David Ross as their manager, replacing him with the Milwaukee Brewers' Craig Counsell, according to a report by The Athletic.
Why it matters: The move signals the Cubs are looking to win after falling short of the playoffs last season, collapsing in September.
Context: Ross was considered a players manager who also had a deep connection with fans because of his role in the 2016 World Series.
Yes, but: His overall record as manager was 262-284 over four seasons, although Ross helmed the rebuilding squad for most of his tenure in Chicago.
- He made one playoff series in 2020.
Meanwhile, Counsell managed the rival Brewers for a decade.
- He also played for the Brewers, which were perennial playoff contenders under his management.
What they're saying: The Cubs have yet to comment on the report.
"I'm a fan of David Ross as a manager, and a man," The Score host Matt Spiegel wrote on X.
- "But Craig Counsell is the absolute best in the business."
The intrigue: With Ross out, Kyle Hendricks is now the lone Cubs player or coach with connections to the 2016 squad.
What we're watching: The Cubs could be big spenders in the upcoming free agency period, which starts Monday.
