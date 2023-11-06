Chicago Cubs fire David Ross, tap rival for replacement

Share on email (opens in new window)

Manager David Ross walks to home plate to make a change during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at the end of last year. Photo: John Fisher/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have fired David Ross as their manager, replacing him with the Milwaukee Brewers' Craig Counsell, according to a report by The Athletic.

Why it matters: The move signals the Cubs are looking to win after falling short of the playoffs last season, collapsing in September.

Context: Ross was considered a players manager who also had a deep connection with fans because of his role in the 2016 World Series.

Yes, but: His overall record as manager was 262-284 over four seasons, although Ross helmed the rebuilding squad for most of his tenure in Chicago.

He made one playoff series in 2020.

Meanwhile, Counsell managed the rival Brewers for a decade.

He also played for the Brewers, which were perennial playoff contenders under his management.

What they're saying: The Cubs have yet to comment on the report.

"I'm a fan of David Ross as a manager, and a man," The Score host Matt Spiegel wrote on X.

"But Craig Counsell is the absolute best in the business."

The intrigue: With Ross out, Kyle Hendricks is now the lone Cubs player or coach with connections to the 2016 squad.

What we're watching: The Cubs could be big spenders in the upcoming free agency period, which starts Monday.