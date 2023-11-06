2 hours ago - Sports

Chicago Cubs fire David Ross, tap rival for replacement

headshot

Manager David Ross walks to home plate to make a change during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at the end of last year. Photo: John Fisher/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have fired David Ross as their manager, replacing him with the Milwaukee Brewers' Craig Counsell, according to a report by The Athletic.

Why it matters: The move signals the Cubs are looking to win after falling short of the playoffs last season, collapsing in September.

Context: Ross was considered a players manager who also had a deep connection with fans because of his role in the 2016 World Series.

Yes, but: His overall record as manager was 262-284 over four seasons, although Ross helmed the rebuilding squad for most of his tenure in Chicago.

  • He made one playoff series in 2020.

Meanwhile, Counsell managed the rival Brewers for a decade.

  • He also played for the Brewers, which were perennial playoff contenders under his management.

What they're saying: The Cubs have yet to comment on the report.

"I'm a fan of David Ross as a manager, and a man," The Score host Matt Spiegel wrote on X.

  • "But Craig Counsell is the absolute best in the business."

The intrigue: With Ross out, Kyle Hendricks is now the lone Cubs player or coach with connections to the 2016 squad.

What we're watching: The Cubs could be big spenders in the upcoming free agency period, which starts Monday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more