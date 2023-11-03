WXRT celebrates 50 years of DJ Terri Hemmert

Share on email (opens in new window)

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of Terri Hemmert's debut at WXRT.

Why it matters: The broadcasting Hall of Famer's deep knowledge of rock music and culture has made her one of the best disc jockeys in Chicago radio history.

What she's saying: "I saw a picture in a teen magazine of Cleveland disc jockey Jim Stagg interviewing Ringo Starr on The Beatles' 1965 tour. I thought if I became a DJ I could meet The Beatles.

"Being surrounded by music I love and colleagues who are family while calling Chicago home — that's why I stuck around for 50 years."

What's happening: The modern-rock station will honor Hemmert today from 8am-8pm with special programming. Tomorrow, she'll helm the popular "Saturday Morning Flashback" and play music from '73.

Context: Hemmert's broadcasting career began at WGLD in Oak Park. She then headed to Rochester, New York, for a year before landing the WXRT gig.

Fun facts: She was Chicago's first female morning drive personality, starting in 1981.

The National Radio Hall of Fame inducted her in 2010, the same year Rep. Mike Quigley read her accomplishments into the Congressional Record.

Zoom out: The run is even more impressive when you consider that the radio station celebrated its own 50th anniversary just last year.

Off the air: Several businesses are commemorating Hemmert's reign with specials, including an "All You Need is Piece and Love" pizza at Piece Pizza in Wicker Park this month.