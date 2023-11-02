36 mins ago - Things to Do

Chicago weekend events: Ringling Bros. Circus, Black Harvest Film Fest

The cast of "The Greatest Show on Earth." Photo: Feld Entertainment

Witness the return of "The Greatest Show on Earth," see John Singleton's classic films or join the Hot Chocolate Run.

  • Here's what's happening in Chicago this weekend.

🎪 1. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

"The Greatest Show on Earth" is back and Chicago has six performances this weekend.

Why it matters: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns after a five-year hiatus and, unlike the previous iteration, will not feature animals.

By the numbers: The show includes 75 performers from around the world.

  • Acts include acrobatics, high wire, trapeze, stunt biking, unicycling and music.

What they're saying: We asked Juliette Feld Grossman, producer and COO of Feld Entertainment, how the company is adjusting to the discontinuation of animal acts.

  • "We're continuing [to evolve] and be relevant to today's audience," says Grossman. "This year, we are introducing a robotic puppy named Bailey Circuit and it just allows us to bring humor and whimsy into the show."

When: Friday–Sunday

Location: Allstate Arena, right outside O'Hare

Cost: $20+ Friday and Saturday; $25+ Sunday. Tickets.

🏀 2. NBA In-Season Tournament Opener

🎞️ 3. Black Harvest Film Fest

  • The annual event will honor the late Academy Award-nominated filmmaker John Singleton and his iconic films, including "Boyz n the Hood" and "Poetic Justice," 7pm Friday (with an opening night reception) through Nov. 16.
  • Location: Gene Siskel Film Center
  • Cost: Festival passes are $30 for members and $6o for the general public. Individual screening tickets available here.

🎁 4. Sauced Night Market

  • Get a head start on holiday shopping at WNDR Museum's Fall Night Market, which will include dozens of vendors selling handmade products and food from 5pm–10pm Friday and Saturday. RSVP.

☕ 5. Hot Chocolate Run

  • Participate in a 5K, 10K, 15K or a 2-mile walk, followed by a hot cocoa-filled after-party this Sunday in Grant Park. All finishers will receive a medal. Register.
  • Cost: $54 for the 2-mile walk, $64 for 5K, $74 for 10K, $84 for 15K
  • Location: All races start at Grant Park. Here's the map of race paths.

😂 6. 312 Comedy Festival

🎤 7. Lil Yachty

