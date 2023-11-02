Bulls pay homage to Chicago Stadium with new jerseys
The Chicago Bulls unveiled their new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms Thursday, celebrating the team's storied past at a storied stadium.
Why it matters: The jerseys are designed to pay tribute to the historic Chicago Stadium, where the Bulls won three championships from 1991-1993. It was torn down in 1995.
Details: The uniforms will be black with red trim and the jerseys will feature nods to the former West Side stadium, including its old "Chicago" sign.
- The jersey includes the phrase "Madhouse on Madison," which is printed to reflect the stadium's infamous crown noise, aided by the 3,663-pipe organ.
The intrigue: Even the satin lining has significance. It honors the first-ever event held at the stadium, which was a boxing match between Tommy Loughran and Mickey Walker.
What's next: The jerseys will be worn by the team on Friday, and then again a few times throughout the season.
The bottom line: The City Edition uniforms have been designed for all NBA teams as the league debuts its new in-season tournament.
