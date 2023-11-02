The Chicago Bulls unveiled their new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms Thursday, celebrating the team's storied past at a storied stadium.

Why it matters: The jerseys are designed to pay tribute to the historic Chicago Stadium, where the Bulls won three championships from 1991-1993. It was torn down in 1995.

Details: The uniforms will be black with red trim and the jerseys will feature nods to the former West Side stadium, including its old "Chicago" sign.

The jersey includes the phrase "Madhouse on Madison," which is printed to reflect the stadium's infamous crown noise, aided by the 3,663-pipe organ.

An exterior shot of Chicago Stadium in 1994. Photo: NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images

The intrigue: Even the satin lining has significance. It honors the first-ever event held at the stadium, which was a boxing match between Tommy Loughran and Mickey Walker.

What's next: The jerseys will be worn by the team on Friday, and then again a few times throughout the season.

The new jerseys hang in the locker room. Photo courtesy of the Chicago Bulls

The bottom line: The City Edition uniforms have been designed for all NBA teams as the league debuts its new in-season tournament.