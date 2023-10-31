2 hours ago - Business

The most popular Halloween candy in Illinois

headshot
Map of the United States with each state filled in with logo of different candy.

What do you think we like best? Photo courtesy Candystore.com

Considering the inclement weather, there's a good chance you'll have leftover Halloween candy.

What's happening: Halloween candy sales are more than 15% higher than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Yes, but: One thing that hasn't changed from last year is our most popular sweet, according to candystore.com.

  • Drumroll, please!

It's Sour Patch Kids. We bought 167,151 pounds of the stuff from 2007 to 2022.

  • Kit Kat and Starburst round out the top three.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more