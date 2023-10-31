2 hours ago - Business
The most popular Halloween candy in Illinois
Considering the inclement weather, there's a good chance you'll have leftover Halloween candy.
What's happening: Halloween candy sales are more than 15% higher than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.
Yes, but: One thing that hasn't changed from last year is our most popular sweet, according to candystore.com.
- Drumroll, please!
It's Sour Patch Kids. We bought 167,151 pounds of the stuff from 2007 to 2022.
- Kit Kat and Starburst round out the top three.
