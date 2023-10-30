Bite Club: Uncle Mike's Filipino breakfasts

Share on email (opens in new window)

Longanisa breakfast sandwich and fried bangus fish and tocino breakfast at Uncle Mike's. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

I'm still trying to find the time and courage to stand in line for Kasama's Filipino breakfast sandwich made famous by "The Bear."

But in the meantime, I've turned to a great alternative at Uncle Mike's Place about a mile south.

The bite: The bangus and tocino Filipino breakfast combo ($16.95) featuring perfectly fried milkfish, tender, juicy barbecued pork chunks, bright pico de gallo and eggs over rice.

Those looking for a closer cousin to the Kasama sandwich can also try Mike's terrific breakfast sandwich paired with grilled longanisa links, a dish that comes with delicious chocolatey champorado ($8.95).

The bonus: Every meal here starts with a free bowl of ultra-comforting rice soup called lugaw that I could eat all day.

Complimentary lugaw rice soup at Uncle Mike's. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The verdict: I love breakfast at this cozy 30-year old diner that added Filipino dishes to the menu in 2008.