1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Uncle Mike's Filipino breakfasts
I'm still trying to find the time and courage to stand in line for Kasama's Filipino breakfast sandwich made famous by "The Bear."
- But in the meantime, I've turned to a great alternative at Uncle Mike's Place about a mile south.
The bite: The bangus and tocino Filipino breakfast combo ($16.95) featuring perfectly fried milkfish, tender, juicy barbecued pork chunks, bright pico de gallo and eggs over rice.
- Those looking for a closer cousin to the Kasama sandwich can also try Mike's terrific breakfast sandwich paired with grilled longanisa links, a dish that comes with delicious chocolatey champorado ($8.95).
The bonus: Every meal here starts with a free bowl of ultra-comforting rice soup called lugaw that I could eat all day.
The verdict: I love breakfast at this cozy 30-year old diner that added Filipino dishes to the menu in 2008.
- And while I don't know if it's better than Kasama's breakfast, I do know it's wonderful.
