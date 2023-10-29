New Bathhouse will go up in West Loop

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rendering of the new spot. Courtesy of Gensler Design

A trendy New York-based bathhouse concept is coming to the West Loop.

Driving the news: Fulton Street Cos. and design firm Gensler recently announced the project at the long-abandoned parking lot at 1010 W. Madison St.

Details: Plans call for a 40,000-square-foot structure, in partnership with Bathhouse, which has locations in Brooklyn and is opening a spot next year in Manhattan.

Chicago's bathhouse will have a large spa, multiple pools, a restaurant and a rooftop pool. There are no plans for retail space, instead featuring two-story concrete arches on the ground level.

The intrigue: The project is a departure from the original plan to develop a 10-story residential building with 25 condominiums on that plot.

The plans changed due to the downturn in the condo market.

Renderings of the interior pool and spa. Courtesy of Gensler Design

Flashback: The upscale bathhouse will reside at the epicenter of the gentrified neighborhood that Time magazine called the "Land of the Living Dead" in 1949.

Cheap hotels, saloons and, you guessed it, bathhouses lined "Skid Row" up until the end of the 20th century.

Those '40s-era bathhouses may not have charged $250 for a massage and scrub, though.

What's next: According to Crain's, construction should begin in early 2024 with plans to open in 2025.