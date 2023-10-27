8 hours ago - Culture

Last-minute costume ideas for Chicagoans

Illustration of the Chicago star carved into a pumpkin.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

We've all been there. You had big Halloween costume ideas back in June, but now it's Oct. 27, there's a party tomorrow and Goodwill is all picked over.

  • Don't worry. We've got ideas for some easy, but very Chicago costumes for all you procrastinators.

Why it matters: Our city is rich in history, tradition, folklore, and humor — show it off!

Marshall Field's bag

Cut two pieces of cardboard, paint them forest green, attach some brown twine, and paste on the iconic logo.

A green paper bag that reads Marshall Fields in brown.
A classic Marshall Field's bag that's probably currently storing Christmas decorations. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Bears lost

Grab a friend, put on bear costumes, carry a compass, and look confused.

A man dressed in a bear costume, wearing a Bears jersey with orange and blue paint on his face.
This is giving a little of "mean bear" but with a confused look on your face, it quickly becomes "Bears lost." Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Classic Sears portrait

Wear your favorite '80s sweater, poof up those bangs, and make a crappy frame with a dark, unattractive background to put around your face.

Lincoln Park Pirate

Dress like the most terrifying person you can imagine and carry a huge metal chain to hook cars to your tow truck.

JB (Pritzker) skating

Wear a suit like the governor but add rollerskates as a nod to the Chicago-born art of JB Skating.

A photo of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker next to a photo of black roller skates.
There wasn't a photo of Gov. JB Pritzker wearing rollerskates. Photos: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Jacoby Cochran.

Chonkosaurus

Paint an old circular sledding saucer green. Go meta by talking like the guys who first discovered Chonk.

