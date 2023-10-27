Last-minute costume ideas for Chicagoans
We've all been there. You had big Halloween costume ideas back in June, but now it's Oct. 27, there's a party tomorrow and Goodwill is all picked over.
- Don't worry. We've got ideas for some easy, but very Chicago costumes for all you procrastinators.
Why it matters: Our city is rich in history, tradition, folklore, and humor — show it off!
Marshall Field's bag
Cut two pieces of cardboard, paint them forest green, attach some brown twine, and paste on the iconic logo.
Bears lost
Grab a friend, put on bear costumes, carry a compass, and look confused.
Classic Sears portrait
Wear your favorite '80s sweater, poof up those bangs, and make a crappy frame with a dark, unattractive background to put around your face.
Lincoln Park Pirate
Dress like the most terrifying person you can imagine and carry a huge metal chain to hook cars to your tow truck.
- In case it needs some explanation, have this song ready.
JB (Pritzker) skating
Wear a suit like the governor but add rollerskates as a nod to the Chicago-born art of JB Skating.
Chonkosaurus
Paint an old circular sledding saucer green. Go meta by talking like the guys who first discovered Chonk.
