Goose Island teams up with Chicago Bulls on new beer Bull & Goose

There's nothing worse than going to the United Center and drinking tasteless beers that cost more than a 12-pack from the grocery store.

What's happening: The Bulls heard you. This year, they have partnered with Goose Island to create a new beer they say "embodies the spirit of Chicago."

So … Old Style?

Details: Bull & Goose is a light beer that they are calling "West Side Ale."

Our review: Better than Goose's parent company product, the can has a cool design and again, Chicago over everything. But it's not as remarkable as some of the great beers in Goose's portfolio.

Be smart: It's gonna cost you $10.75 at the United Center. But it will be available at select stores, too. A 4-pack of 16oz cans will cost you $11.99.

The bottom line: It's a great collaboration and one that hopefully starts a trend. We should expect unique beers when we go to various Chicago sporting events.