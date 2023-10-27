Goose Island teams up with Chicago Bulls on new beer Bull & Goose
There's nothing worse than going to the United Center and drinking tasteless beers that cost more than a 12-pack from the grocery store.
What's happening: The Bulls heard you. This year, they have partnered with Goose Island to create a new beer they say "embodies the spirit of Chicago."
- So … Old Style?
Details: Bull & Goose is a light beer that they are calling "West Side Ale."
Our review: Better than Goose's parent company product, the can has a cool design and again, Chicago over everything. But it's not as remarkable as some of the great beers in Goose's portfolio.
Be smart: It's gonna cost you $10.75 at the United Center. But it will be available at select stores, too. A 4-pack of 16oz cans will cost you $11.99.
The bottom line: It's a great collaboration and one that hopefully starts a trend. We should expect unique beers when we go to various Chicago sporting events.
