23 hours ago - Things to Do

Halloween weekend in Chicago: Haunted Halsted Parade, Ghost Cruise

headshot

The 2022 Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade. Photo: Del Nakamura/Northalsted

There's a big parade and party in Northalsted on Halloween night, but before that, hear ghost stories while cruising the Chicago River or attend a pet-friendly party at the MCA.

  • Here are a few fun ways to spend Halloween weekend.

🎃 1. Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade

Spend Halloween night in Northalsted and enjoy the Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade, costume contest and after-party.

Why it matters: Wearing a really cool costume may get you paid.

  • There will be prizes up to $500 for first, second and third place in categories including Character, Creative, Scary, Youth and Group. Entry into the contest is free.

When: 6:30–10pm Tuesday (Halloween). View the event schedule.

Location: Parade starts at Belmont Avenue and ends at Brompton Avenue. The afterparty is at 3514 N. Halsted St.

Cost: Free

Of note: To participate in the parade and costume contest, register here.

👻 2. Chicago Ghost Cruise

  • Take a two-hour ride on a cycle boat (a boat with bike pedals) as you learn about the paranormal events surrounding the sunken Christmas Tree Ship, the Eastland Disaster, the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 and the Fort Dearborn Massacre of 1812.
  • When: 1–3pm and 8:30-10:30pm Friday, 8:30-10:30pm Saturday, 1–3pm Sunday
  • Cost: $55. Tickets.
  • Address: 300 N. La Salle Drive

🐾 3. Streeterville Doggy & Kitty Halloween Party

  • Dress up your four-legged friend and visit the MCA from 9–11am Saturday. There will be a dog parade at 9:30am with prizes awarded to every participant. Free.

🦇 4. Batfest

  • Head to downtown Batavia from 10am–2pm Saturday for a parade, trick-or-treating, farmers market, games, costume contests, performances and a meet-and-greet with live bats at Wilson Street Mercantile. Free.

🍬 5. Lincoln Scared + Ravenswoooood

🪩 6. Romeo + Juliet Halloween Ball

🎭 7. Blue Man Group

  • Blue Man Group Chicago will host Halloween-themed performances at 2pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday at the Briar Street Theatre. There will be pre-show face painting, goodie bags, surprises during the show and a meet-and-greet with the Blue Men. Tickets.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more