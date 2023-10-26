Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There's a big parade and party in Northalsted on Halloween night, but before that, hear ghost stories while cruising the Chicago River or attend a pet-friendly party at the MCA.

Here are a few fun ways to spend Halloween weekend.

Spend Halloween night in Northalsted and enjoy the Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade, costume contest and after-party.

Why it matters: Wearing a really cool costume may get you paid.

There will be prizes up to $500 for first, second and third place in categories including Character, Creative, Scary, Youth and Group. Entry into the contest is free.

When: 6:30–10pm Tuesday (Halloween). View the event schedule.

Location: Parade starts at Belmont Avenue and ends at Brompton Avenue. The afterparty is at 3514 N. Halsted St.

Cost: Free

Of note: To participate in the parade and costume contest, register here.

Take a two-hour ride on a cycle boat (a boat with bike pedals) as you learn about the paranormal events surrounding the sunken Christmas Tree Ship, the Eastland Disaster, the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 and the Fort Dearborn Massacre of 1812.

When: 1–3pm and 8:30-10:30pm Friday, 8:30-10:30pm Saturday, 1–3pm Sunday

1–3pm and 8:30-10:30pm Friday, 8:30-10:30pm Saturday, 1–3pm Sunday Cost: $55. Tickets.

$55. Tickets. Address: 300 N. La Salle Drive

Dress up your four-legged friend and visit the MCA from 9–11am Saturday. There will be a dog parade at 9:30am with prizes awarded to every participant. Free.

Head to downtown Batavia from 10am–2pm Saturday for a parade, trick-or-treating, farmers market, games, costume contests, performances and a meet-and-greet with live bats at Wilson Street Mercantile. Free.

Bring the kids trick-or-treating at participating businesses in Lincoln Square and Ravenswood and on Rockwell Street from 11am–1pm Sunday. Free.

Details: Here are maps of the participating businesses: Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, Rockwell