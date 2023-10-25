Up your edible game with West Town Bakery's new cannabis cake mixes

Share on email (opens in new window)

West Town Bakery and Okay Dispensary in West Town. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

If you've ever tried to make pot brownies, you know that any mess-ups can lead to an out-of-whack (and body) experience. A Chicago bakery is now looking to help you perfect your process.

What's happening: West Town Bakery and sister store Okay Cannabis Dispensaries are now offering take-and-bake cake mixes that include THC.

Details: Flavors include Cannfetti Cake, Fudge Brownie and Devil's Food Cake ($25-$32), and each mix contains 50mg of THC.

The Devil's Food Cake mix is Illinois' only commercially sold gluten-free edible that is not a gummy product.

What they're saying: "We took the guesswork out of it," Fifty/50 Restaurant Group chef Chris Teixeira tells Axios.

"We wanted to create a product that first and foremost tasted great and secondly delivered a consistent, controlled experience."

The intrigue: Teixeira joins other notable chefs like Mindy Segal entering the cannabis space. Mindy's edibles are sold nationwide.

Zoom out: West Town Bakery has been at the forefront of gluten-free and vegan baking, acting as Chicago's go-to for specialty pastries and cakes over the past 10 years.

What's next: The brownie mix is already in stock; Cannfetti and Devil's Food Cake will become available on Halloween.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Chris Teixeira's name and the correct full name of Fifty/50 Restaurant Group.