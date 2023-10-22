Recipe: Kevin Pang's sesame noodles
Wow your family and friends with a restaurant-quality sesame noodles dish.
- YouTube cooking star and food writer Kevin Pang shared his recipe, made with pantry staples and some key ingredients from a local Asian store.
Serves: 4 to 6.
Total time: 30 minutes.
What you'll need:
● 5 tablespoons soy sauce
● ¼ cup Chinese sesame paste
● 2 tablespoons sugar
● 4 teaspoons Chinese black vinegar
● 1 tablespoon chili oil
● 2 garlic cloves, minced
● 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
● 1 pound fresh thin white wheat noodles
● ½ English cucumber, cut into 3‑inch-long matchsticks
● ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
● 2 scallions, green parts only, sliced thin
● 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted
Of note: If fresh wheat noodles are unavailable, substitute fresh lo mein or 12 ounces dried wheat noodles. In a desperate pinch, spaghetti will work.
- Also, this dish is wholly satisfying as written, but you can add any topping.
Instructions:
- Process soy sauce, sesame paste, sugar, vinegar, 1 tablespoon water, chili oil, garlic, and ginger in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds, scraping down sides of blender jar as needed; transfer to a large bowl.
- Meanwhile, bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot. Add noodles and cook, stirring often, until just tender. Drain noodles and rinse under cold running water until chilled; drain well.
- Transfer noodles to the bowl with dressing and toss to combine. Adjust consistency with extra water as needed until sauce smoothly coats noodles. Transfer noodles to a shallow serving bowl and top with cucumber, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. Serve.
