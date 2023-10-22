53 mins ago - Food and Drink

Recipe: Kevin Pang's sesame noodles

An aerial shot of a yellow bowl of sesame noodles, with cilantro leaves scattered on top, sitting on a yellow table.

Sesame noodles. Photo courtesy of Kevin White, America's Test Kitchen

Wow your family and friends with a restaurant-quality sesame noodles dish.

  • YouTube cooking star and food writer Kevin Pang shared his recipe, made with pantry staples and some key ingredients from a local Asian store.

Serves: 4 to 6.

Total time: 30 minutes.

What you'll need:

● 5 tablespoons soy sauce

● ¼ cup Chinese sesame paste

● 2 tablespoons sugar

● 4 teaspoons Chinese black vinegar

● 1 tablespoon chili oil

● 2 garlic cloves, minced

● 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

● 1 pound fresh thin white wheat noodles

● ½ English cucumber, cut into ­3‑inch-long matchsticks

● ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

● 2 scallions, green parts only, sliced thin

● 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

Of note: If fresh wheat noodles are unavailable, substitute fresh lo mein or 12 ounces dried wheat noodles. In a desperate pinch, spaghetti will work.

  • Also, this dish is wholly satisfying as written, but you can add any topping.

Instructions:

  1. Process soy sauce, sesame paste, sugar, vinegar, 1 tablespoon water, chili oil, garlic, and ­ginger in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds, scraping down sides of blender jar as needed; transfer to a large bowl.
  • Meanwhile, bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot. Add noodles and cook, stirring often, until just tender. Drain noodles and rinse under cold running water until chilled; drain well.
  • Transfer noodles to the bowl with dressing and toss to combine. Adjust consistency with extra water as needed until sauce smoothly coats noodles. Transfer noodles to a shallow serving bowl and top with cucumber, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. Serve.

Go deeper: "Hunger Pangs" YouTube stars teach how to cook Chinese dishes

