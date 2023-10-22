1 hour ago - Sports

Bears believe in Bagent, blow out Raiders

Photo of a football player with a football

Tyson Bagent runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Quarterback Tyson Bagent's first National Football League start couldn't have been scripted better, as the rookie led the Chicago Bears to a 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field.

Driving the news: The Bears looked sharp in all phases with players lunging for extra yards, breaking tackles and dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

  • In other words: Bears football.

Tyson Bagent: The rookie managed the game, throwing decisive short passes and controlling the clock. He didn't turn the ball over, and the Bears were 8-13 on third downs.

MVP: D'Onta Foreman scored three touchdowns, leading a running game that gashed the Raiders defense for 173 yards.

  • The defense looked as if they've turned a corner in the last three games, once again keeping their opponent under 21 points.
  • Cornerback Jaylon Johnson had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

LVP: It was a decisive win, but the offensive line did rack up a few holding and false start penalties.

  • Overall, the team had 9 penalties for 110 yards.

Of note: The win was the first at Soldier Field since September 2022.

What's next: A Sunday Night Football matchup against Khalil Mack and the Los Angeles Chargers.

🌱

🌱

