Bears believe in Bagent, blow out Raiders
Quarterback Tyson Bagent's first National Football League start couldn't have been scripted better, as the rookie led the Chicago Bears to a 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field.
Driving the news: The Bears looked sharp in all phases with players lunging for extra yards, breaking tackles and dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
- In other words: Bears football.
Tyson Bagent: The rookie managed the game, throwing decisive short passes and controlling the clock. He didn't turn the ball over, and the Bears were 8-13 on third downs.
MVP: D'Onta Foreman scored three touchdowns, leading a running game that gashed the Raiders defense for 173 yards.
- The defense looked as if they've turned a corner in the last three games, once again keeping their opponent under 21 points.
- Cornerback Jaylon Johnson had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
LVP: It was a decisive win, but the offensive line did rack up a few holding and false start penalties.
- Overall, the team had 9 penalties for 110 yards.
Of note: The win was the first at Soldier Field since September 2022.
What's next: A Sunday Night Football matchup against Khalil Mack and the Los Angeles Chargers.
