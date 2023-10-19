42 mins ago - Music

Bad Bunny is coming to Chicago in 2024

Maxwell Millington
Photo of two performers on stage at a concert

Bad Bunny and Ivy Queen perform during Bad Bunny's 'World's Hottest Tour' at Soldier Field on August 20, 2022. Photo: Jose Devillegas/Getty Images

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform 47 shows in North America next year, including three shows at the United Center.

What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.

  • He'll take the stage at the United Center, March 28-30.

Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

  • The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 10:59pm CST. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

