Chicago groups collecting winter clothes donations for migrants
Adem Aluka's Youth for a Better Future program is gathering donations of new and lightly used winter clothing for migrants arriving in Chicago.
Driving the news: The organization, which works with youth in Englewood and Cabrini/Old Town, is collecting clothes through Oct. 22 at its headquarters at 1454 N. Sedgwick St.
- Young volunteers will sort the donations and deliver them to shelters in early November.
State of play: The nonprofit teaches Chicago youth lessons in STEAM, soft skills and homework habits, but it also stresses community service.
What they're saying: "As you get older, you realize that there's so much joy in what you can give and not just what you get," Aluka tells Axios. "It's just transforming."
Zoom out: Other local organizations collecting winter gear for migrants include Cradles to Crayons, with several drop-off locations across Chicago, and New Life Centers.
- The city also encourages donations through its Amazon wish list.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.