Youth for a Better Future volunteers and its executive director Adem Aluka (center) at a recent event to collect winter supplies at Paulie Gee's in Logan Square. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Adem Aluka's Youth for a Better Future program is gathering donations of new and lightly used winter clothing for migrants arriving in Chicago.

Driving the news: The organization, which works with youth in Englewood and Cabrini/Old Town, is collecting clothes through Oct. 22 at its headquarters at 1454 N. Sedgwick St.

Young volunteers will sort the donations and deliver them to shelters in early November.

State of play: The nonprofit teaches Chicago youth lessons in STEAM, soft skills and homework habits, but it also stresses community service.

What they're saying: "As you get older, you realize that there's so much joy in what you can give and not just what you get," Aluka tells Axios. "It's just transforming."

Zoom out: Other local organizations collecting winter gear for migrants include Cradles to Crayons, with several drop-off locations across Chicago, and New Life Centers.