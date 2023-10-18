1 hour ago - News

Chicago groups collecting winter clothes donations for migrants

Monica Eng
People with pizza

Youth for a Better Future volunteers and its executive director Adem Aluka (center) at a recent event to collect winter supplies at Paulie Gee's in Logan Square. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Adem Aluka's Youth for a Better Future program is gathering donations of new and lightly used winter clothing for migrants arriving in Chicago.

Driving the news: The organization, which works with youth in Englewood and Cabrini/Old Town, is collecting clothes through Oct. 22 at its headquarters at 1454 N. Sedgwick St.

  • Young volunteers will sort the donations and deliver them to shelters in early November.

State of play: The nonprofit teaches Chicago youth lessons in STEAM, soft skills and homework habits, but it also stresses community service.

What they're saying: "As you get older, you realize that there's so much joy in what you can give and not just what you get," Aluka tells Axios. "It's just transforming."

Zoom out: Other local organizations collecting winter gear for migrants include Cradles to Crayons, with several drop-off locations across Chicago, and New Life Centers.

