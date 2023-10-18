1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Oooh Wee It Is' pot roast cupcake is the ultimate comfort food snack
On a recent cold day, I headed to Oooh Wee It Is on 79th for the most rib-sticking snack I could think of.
The bite: A pot roast cupcake ($5.99) that starts with a cornbread muffin base, topped with silky mashed potatoes, melty cheddar cheese, rich shredded pot roast and green onions.
The verdict: This dense mountain of comfort food delivers a full meal of love in a humble cupcake box.
- Just don't try to stand it on the container for a picture, because it might flop over onto the window seat and make a mess.
- And then everyone in the place will stare at you.
