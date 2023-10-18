1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Oooh Wee It Is' pot roast cupcake is the ultimate comfort food snack

Monica Eng
Pot roast cupcake

Pot roast cupcake from Oooh Wee It Is. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

On a recent cold day, I headed to Oooh Wee It Is on 79th for the most rib-sticking snack I could think of.

The bite: A pot roast cupcake ($5.99) that starts with a cornbread muffin base, topped with silky mashed potatoes, melty cheddar cheese, rich shredded pot roast and green onions.

The verdict: This dense mountain of comfort food delivers a full meal of love in a humble cupcake box.

  • Just don't try to stand it on the container for a picture, because it might flop over onto the window seat and make a mess.
  • And then everyone in the place will stare at you.
