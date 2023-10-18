Share on email (opens in new window)

Pot roast cupcake from Oooh Wee It Is. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

On a recent cold day, I headed to Oooh Wee It Is on 79th for the most rib-sticking snack I could think of.

The bite: A pot roast cupcake ($5.99) that starts with a cornbread muffin base, topped with silky mashed potatoes, melty cheddar cheese, rich shredded pot roast and green onions.

The verdict: This dense mountain of comfort food delivers a full meal of love in a humble cupcake box.