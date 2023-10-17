Inside new luxury apartment tower The Row in Fulton Market

44 mins ago - Real Estate

Photo of a building

The street view of The Row in the 100 block of North Peoria Street. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

A recently built residential tower in Fulton Market nods to Chicago's architectural past with matte black finish and arches, similar to our famous skyscrapers.

Stats: Located just south of Lake Street on Peoria, the 43-story building offers 300 units.

  • 20% of units were set aside for affordable housing, which are all sold out.
  • The building has a pool, gym, event spaces and a communal terrace with hammocks.

The big picture: Fulton Market has been the hot spot for new development, especially since the city relaxed zoning rules north of Lake Street.

Photo of a lounge
The coworking space looks like an upscale cafe or restaurant. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

What they're saying: "One of the important things about this project was to honor the history of Chicago and its architecture," art adviser and building consultant Andrea Hazen tells Axios.

  • Its community spaces set the new luxury building apart from the rest, according to the development's design firm, March and White.
  • "We call it hybrid hospitality," designer Elliott March tells Axios. "It can be a coworking space during the day and a lounge at night."
Photo of a city skyline
Stunning views from the 42nd floor of The Row in Fulton Market. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The price: Are you ready? The 42nd-floor penthouse (2,358 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths) will cost you $15,250 a month.

  • You can also rent a smaller 3-bedroom flat (1,658 square feet) for about $7,000 a month.
  • One-bedrooms start at $4,000, with studios around $2,700.

Of note: The one-bedrooms are all rented.

Photo of a kitchen and a view of a city skyline
The view from the smaller 3-bedroom apartment in The Row. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios
