Inside new luxury apartment tower The Row in Fulton Market
A recently built residential tower in Fulton Market nods to Chicago's architectural past with matte black finish and arches, similar to our famous skyscrapers.
Stats: Located just south of Lake Street on Peoria, the 43-story building offers 300 units.
- 20% of units were set aside for affordable housing, which are all sold out.
- The building has a pool, gym, event spaces and a communal terrace with hammocks.
The big picture: Fulton Market has been the hot spot for new development, especially since the city relaxed zoning rules north of Lake Street.
What they're saying: "One of the important things about this project was to honor the history of Chicago and its architecture," art adviser and building consultant Andrea Hazen tells Axios.
- Its community spaces set the new luxury building apart from the rest, according to the development's design firm, March and White.
- "We call it hybrid hospitality," designer Elliott March tells Axios. "It can be a coworking space during the day and a lounge at night."
The price: Are you ready? The 42nd-floor penthouse (2,358 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths) will cost you $15,250 a month.
- You can also rent a smaller 3-bedroom flat (1,658 square feet) for about $7,000 a month.
- One-bedrooms start at $4,000, with studios around $2,700.
Of note: The one-bedrooms are all rented.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.