Inside new luxury apartment tower The Row in Fulton Market

The street view of The Row in the 100 block of North Peoria Street. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

A recently built residential tower in Fulton Market nods to Chicago's architectural past with matte black finish and arches, similar to our famous skyscrapers.

Stats: Located just south of Lake Street on Peoria, the 43-story building offers 300 units.

20% of units were set aside for affordable housing, which are all sold out.

The building has a pool, gym, event spaces and a communal terrace with hammocks.

The big picture: Fulton Market has been the hot spot for new development, especially since the city relaxed zoning rules north of Lake Street.

The coworking space looks like an upscale cafe or restaurant. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

What they're saying: "One of the important things about this project was to honor the history of Chicago and its architecture," art adviser and building consultant Andrea Hazen tells Axios.

Its community spaces set the new luxury building apart from the rest, according to the development's design firm, March and White.

"We call it hybrid hospitality," designer Elliott March tells Axios. "It can be a coworking space during the day and a lounge at night."

Stunning views from the 42nd floor of The Row in Fulton Market. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The price: Are you ready? The 42nd-floor penthouse (2,358 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths) will cost you $15,250 a month.

You can also rent a smaller 3-bedroom flat (1,658 square feet) for about $7,000 a month.

One-bedrooms start at $4,000, with studios around $2,700.

Of note: The one-bedrooms are all rented.