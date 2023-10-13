The Chicago Sun-Times is taking a younger, more modern approach to the traditional newspaper advice column.

Driving the news: This Sunday, the paper is launching "Someone in Chicago," a weekly column written by Ismael Pérez.

Why it matters: Pérez — a 31-year-old, gay Mexican American columnist — is using his personal experiences to foster a space that's welcoming and approachable to younger, more diverse readers.

What they're saying: "I can tend to get personal and kind of get vulnerable … making people see our similarities in our struggles or experiences," Pérez tells Axios.

State of play: "Someone in Chicago" aims to offer advice to Gen Z and millennial readers who wouldn't usually go to a newspaper for help handling friendships, love and finances.

One example, Pérez says, is advice on whether it's worth living with your parents to save money or risk going broke for more independence.

The big picture: Pérez's column is a more local approach to the Sun-Times' well-known, decades-old "Dear Abby," the nationally syndicated column that's penned by the original "Abby's" daughter. The paper plans to continue running that column daily.

Zoom in: Pérez, who moved to the city from Texas in 2019, is seeking questions specific to Chicago. "There's people who move here every day. And the big question is, 'Where do I start? What's my first step to making a friend?'" Pérez tells Axios.

"There's not one specific answer, like, 'Did you move here during the winter? Or did you move here during the summer?'"

He'll also tackle other city-centric issues, like what to do if your apartment neighbor's front door camera feels like an invasion of privacy.

What's next: Have a question for Pérez? Send it to:[email protected] or fill out this form.