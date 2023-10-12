Share on email (opens in new window)

Artist carved pumpkin at 2022 Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns. Photo: courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

Walk among artistically designed pumpkins, cheer on the Bulls or try the best pizza in town.

Here's what's happening in Chicago this weekend in October.

Spend a night with 1,000 glowing, hand-carved pumpkins while sipping your favorite fall drink at Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns in Glencoe.

What's happening: Guests will be able to walk among the jack-o'-lanterns, attend carving demonstrations, interact with costumed entertainers and enjoy seasonal food and drinks like apple cider donuts and hot chocolate.

Why it matters: This is your opportunity to see artist-carved pumpkins, with designs including monster faces, aliens, Día de los Muertos and movies filmed in Illinois.

When: 6–10:30pm tonight–Sunday and Oct 18–22

Location: Chicago Botanic Garden

Cost: $21 per adult and $14 per child (3-12) for members, $23 per adult and $16 per child for nonmembers

Of note: Advance tickets are sold out but you can buy tickets on site the day you want to attend.

Not to be confused with with Pizza City Fest, the Pizza Summit will include a surprise keynote speaker, photo booths, a tattoo parlor, music, pop-up art and a pizza-themed fashion competition.

Participating restaurants include Professor Pizza, Gino's East, Five Star and Paper Plane.

When: Session 1 is from 11am–2pm Sunday; session 2 is from 3–6pm

Session 1 is from 11am–2pm Sunday; session 2 is from 3–6pm Where: Royal Palms Shuffleboard

Royal Palms Shuffleboard Cost: $50 for anyone under 21 for session 1. $65 for anyone 21+ for session 1 and 2.

🏀 3. Bulls preseason home opener

The Bulls are set to host the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets at the United Center tonight at 7. It's the preseason, so the starters will only play for 15-20 minutes. Tickets start at $29

"The SuperBowl of Wine" returns to Venue West from 5–9:30pm Sunday. Attendees will be able to sample from dozens of wineries and watch a blind wine tasting competition. There will also be a DJ booth, finger foods, a spa lounge, and a full bar with cocktails and beer. Tickets are $89.25