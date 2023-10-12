Chicago Marathon runner rescues stray kitten during race

Gia Nigro and Sarah Bohan at last Sunday's Chicago Marathon. Photo by Gia Nigro and courtesy of Sarah Bohan.

A runner from Boston was on her way to a new personal record time at the Chicago Marathon when she stopped to rescue a stray kitten.

Driving the news: Last Sunday, Sarah Bohan spotted the white kitten as she was slowing down to rest her legs around the 20-mile mark, by the underpass at Cermak and Halsted.

She carried it with her while walking along the route until she found spectators who agreed to care for it.

Why it matters: PAWS Chicago found the family who took in Casper the kitten and are working to find the animal a permanent home.

What they're saying: "I immediately identified it as a cat because I had rescued two kittens that were really malnourished and were from high kill shelters," Bohan tells Axios. "I know what a cat looks like when they're really sick."

The intrigue: Bohan was running to raise money for PAWS, and the shelter has received more donations since she shared her story.

Gia Nigro and Sarah Bohan at the finish line. Photo courtesy of Sarah Bohan.

That's not all. Later in the race, as Bohan and fellow marathoner Gia Nigro were nearing the finish line, they spotted a fallen runner and stopped, threw the runner's arms over their shoulders and walked her across the finish line.