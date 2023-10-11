Open House Chicago spots you won't want to miss this year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Saints Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church is one of the spots in Ukrainian Village featured in this weekend's Open House Chicago. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Chicago Architecture Center's annual event opens the doors to more than 170 venues this weekend.

Why it matters: Open House Chicago highlights architecturally unique buildings, homes and green spaces in 20 neighborhoods, reminding visitors that the city's architectural beauty extends far past downtown.

What's happening: With such a long list, it can be difficult to know where to start. Check out these spots recommended by Jen Masengarb, executive director of the American Institute of Architects Chicago chapter:

Climate Action Museum: West Loop — The new museum is one of only eight climate museums in the world.

The new museum is one of only eight climate museums in the world. Build Headquarters: Austin — The youth center moved to the former Shore Bank building in 2011.

The youth center moved to the former Shore Bank building in 2011. 800 Fulton: Fulton Market — The building has native plants, ample green space and a bike garage for 150 bikes.

The building has native plants, ample green space and a bike garage for 150 bikes. Pullman National Historic Park: Pullman — Check out the museum and new artist lofts next door.

Be smart: Chicago Architecture Center gave Axios tips on how to get the most bang for your (metaphorical) buck.