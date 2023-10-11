60 mins ago - Things to Do
Open House Chicago spots you won't want to miss this year
Chicago Architecture Center's annual event opens the doors to more than 170 venues this weekend.
Why it matters: Open House Chicago highlights architecturally unique buildings, homes and green spaces in 20 neighborhoods, reminding visitors that the city's architectural beauty extends far past downtown.
What's happening: With such a long list, it can be difficult to know where to start. Check out these spots recommended by Jen Masengarb, executive director of the American Institute of Architects Chicago chapter:
- Climate Action Museum: West Loop — The new museum is one of only eight climate museums in the world.
- Build Headquarters: Austin — The youth center moved to the former Shore Bank building in 2011.
- 800 Fulton: Fulton Market —The building has native plants, ample green space and a bike garage for 150 bikes.
- Pullman National Historic Park: Pullman — Check out the museum and new artist lofts next door.
Be smart: Chicago Architecture Center gave Axios tips on how to get the most bang for your (metaphorical) buck.
- Plus: Open House Chicago is still looking for volunteers.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.