Open House Chicago spots you won't want to miss this year

Carrie Shepherd
Church with two towers and arched tops in front of a blue sky.

Saints Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church is one of the spots in Ukrainian Village featured in this weekend's Open House Chicago. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Chicago Architecture Center's annual event opens the doors to more than 170 venues this weekend.

Why it matters: Open House Chicago highlights architecturally unique buildings, homes and green spaces in 20 neighborhoods, reminding visitors that the city's architectural beauty extends far past downtown.

What's happening: With such a long list, it can be difficult to know where to start. Check out these spots recommended by Jen Masengarb, executive director of the American Institute of Architects Chicago chapter:

  • Climate Action Museum: West Loop The new museum is one of only eight climate museums in the world.
  • Build Headquarters: Austin — The youth center moved to the former Shore Bank building in 2011.
  • 800 Fulton: Fulton Market —The building has native plants, ample green space and a bike garage for 150 bikes.
  • Pullman National Historic Park: Pullman — Check out the museum and new artist lofts next door.

Be smart: Chicago Architecture Center gave Axios tips on how to get the most bang for your (metaphorical) buck.

