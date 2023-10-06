Affy Tapple rolls out specials in Niles for 75th birthday

Exterior of the Rogers Park factory on Clark circa the '80s. Photo: Courtesy of Affy Tapple

Seventy-five years ago this month, America's first caramel apple was invented in Chicago by Edna Kastrup, according to the Affy Tapple website.

Why it matters: Over those years, the treat has delighted millions of Chicagoans — especially those who remember the taffy apple fundraiser day as the absolute best day of the school year.

What's happening: To celebrate the big anniversary, Affy Tapple, which moved from Rogers Park to Niles in 2000, is hosting a Family Fun Day tomorrow starting at 10am, with activities, beer, food and giveaways.

The first 250 guests can score a sweet Affy Tapple goodie bag in exchange for a $5 donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Those who bring a $1 donation or non-perishable food item get a freshly dipped apple.

Visitors can also try a new Affy Tapple-flavored beer from Phase Three Brewing Co.

Flashback: Some key moments in Affy Tapple history:

1948: Edna Kastrup makes what could be the first caramel apple.

1952: The Kastrup family opens the Affy Tapple store at 7227 N. Clark next to the Adelphi Theater. Why the name? So it would appear early in the phone book.

1960: Local schools start Affy Tapple Day fundraisers.

1980: Affy Tapples go on sale at local Jewel and Walgreens stores.

1995: The Kastrup family sells to private investors.

2000: Affy Tapple moves from Rogers Park to a state-of-the-art facility in Niles.

Thought bubble: When I was a kid, my grandma lived down the street from the Rogers Park factory, where we could buy delicious broken stick apples for just a quarter.