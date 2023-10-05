Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the university for $130 million over his firing in July.

Driving the news: Fitzgerald, who led the football program for 17 years, alleges he was wrongfully terminated after an investigation into allegations of hazing on the team, WGN reports.

Catch up fast: Investigators did not find sufficient evidence that Fitzgerald was aware of the hazing, but they said the coaching staff had "significant opportunities" to know about it. Fitzgerald has denied any knowledge of the hazing issues.

Several former players later filed lawsuits against the school and Fitzgerald, alleging he was aware of the incidents.

What they're saying: Fitzgerald's lawsuit claims he is owed economic damages and the remainder of his contract.

The other side: Attorneys for some players who sued say the new lawsuit "re-traumatizes" their clients.