Chicago's art scene is in crisis, according to a new report from the city.

Why it matters: Theater and performing arts add to the cultural experience of our world-class city and employ thousands of artists and creative professionals.

Driving the news: The report, commissioned by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, examines how organizations like theater companies and museums fared during the pandemic and how they're recovering.

What they found: Dwindling ticket sales, increased costs and private donations that didn't keep up with inflation.

By the numbers: In 2022, performing arts audiences fell 60% from pre-pandemic levels.

At museums, visitors decreased by 14%.

Subscriptions for both arts companies and museums have dropped almost 30% over that time period.

Between the lines: Subscribers and members are a big way arts organizations generate revenue. Several high-profile theater companies that have relied on subscription models scaled back or shuttered from financial difficulties this year.

Zoom in: The drop in audience was just one area that resulted in less revenue. Educational program tuition and admission fees also fell, resulting in a 46% decrease in total revenues in 2022 from 2019 levels.

Yes, but: The report notes some growth, mostly for small to mid-size performing arts companies that have increased staff. Also, BIPOC organizations saw a rise in private donations.

What's next: The city is launching a marketing campaign to encourage more people to visit arts venues.