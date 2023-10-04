Chicago bars brewing up Halloween drink deals and specials

Bamboo Club in Wrigleyville is offering a wide array of Halloween drinks through early November. Photo courtesy of Bucket Listers

These days, Chicago seems to be throwing more Halloween events for adults than kids, complete with spookily red cocktails, creepy music, eerie haunted galleries and costume contests.

Here are some of the most spooktacular we've come across.

Bamboo Club: Even if you're too scared to tour the three-story Nightmare on Clark Street upstairs, you can hang in the bar and sip mocktails, Jell-O shots in syringes, or spooky cocktails including Freddy's Tequila and Dracula's Blood.

Nightly through Oct. 31.

After: Enjoy six cocktails and six themed small plates by Michelin-starred chef Curtis Duffy at After's Oct. 28 Halloween bash. The guest with the best costume will win dinner for two at Ever restaurant next door.

Bloody Whim: Rooms inside the lobby of the Stage 773 Theater space become a creepy immersive art installation with paintings, music, live actors and a "Texas Chainsaw Massacre"-inspired back bar serving drinks like the "Blood Bag" and "Witches Brew." Plus, entertainment most nights in the Disenchanted Forest. Wednesdays-Sundays through Nov. 5.

HQ Beercade: Play your favorite video game and experience a horror-filled tea party with burlesque performances, as well as specialty cocktails at this River North Halloween pop-up called "Malice in Wonderland" through October.

Beer stroll: Sip 20 samples of scarily good local beers curated by Beermiscuous and Bitter Pops, on three separate routes along Lincoln Avenue or Roscoe Street at this ticketed Halloween-themed beer stroll on Oct. 21 from 3-6 pm.

Kimpton Gray Hotel: Kimpton's lobby and bar, Vol. 39, will be transformed into the "Haunted Marz Motel" run by Marz Brewing. Treats include festive cocktails, Marz beer, tarot readings, aura photography, an arts market and a live electronic musical performance by synth wizard Mr 666 on Oct. 19, 6-10 pm.

Special prizes for the first 50 guests to check in and for those dressed in vampiric or ghoulish attire.

Admission is free, but registration is encouraged via Eventbrite.

Chop Shop: Chef Won Kim has curated The Awakening, featuring more than 20 local brewers, DJs, dancing, food and costumes on Oct. 28 from 1-6pm.