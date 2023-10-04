Get acquainted with Native and Indigenous cultures this weekend, cheer on runners or play video games for a good cause.

Be immersed in a two-day celebration of Native American and Indigenous music, art and culture near Wicker Park at the Indigenous Peoples Day Arts and Music Festival.

What's happening: There will be performances by Indigenous musicians including Digging Roots, Keith Secola and Novalima. There will also be traditional craft demos and an interactive workshop at the American Indian Center.

When: 5:30–10pm Sunday and Monday

Location: Chop Shop

Cost: Free; RSVP for night 1 and night 2

🌽 2. IPD Camp: The Three Sisters

Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio is hosting a cooking class for children ages 5–11. Kids will make tortillas and spiced muffins.

When: 9am–3pm Monday; see class times here

9am–3pm Monday; see class times here Cost: $50 for the two-hour class, $100 for the full day. Tickets.

🎨 3. IPD at Mitchell Museum

Visit the Mitchell Museum 10am–5pm Monday. There will be guided tours at 11am and 2pm, guided craft workshops and a pop-up market featuring local Indigenous artists. Free.

Naperville's two-day German celebration will include professional pumpkin carving, pop-polka music and lawn games for all ages. Here's what food and brews are on the menu. Tickets start at $20.

This one-of-a-kind charity event will include arcade, tabletop and video games, a cosplay competition, gaming tournaments, laser tag, an app building workshop and sessions with local game developers. The event runs 10am–5pm Saturday and the proceeds go to patients and families at Lurie Children's Hospital, where the event will be hosted.

Cost: Tickets are $20 for children and volunteers, $30 for students and $45 for anyone else.

The 45th Chicago Marathon will step off at 7am Sunday, starting and ending at Grant Park. More than 45,000 participants are expected to run the 26.2-mile race.

The race will be broadcast on NBC 5 from 7 to 11am. You can also livestream it or cheer for your favorite runner(s) in person. Plus: Check out these runner recommendations for where marathoners should eat before the race.

🎵 7. Wu-Tang Clan & Nas