Put on your cable knit sweater, pull out the Adirondack chairs and get cozy.

We're bringing the East Coast to you with some of the best local spots for lobsta' rolls. Wicked!

2858 W. Chicago Ave.

Carrie's pick: I prefer the vinegary slaw to super-creamy (especially on a hot day) and love the bun, which is like Texas toast and not too soggy. ($21.95)

Lola's serves its lobster roll only on Fridays, so plan accordingly.

Multiple locations in Chicago

The lobster roll from Brown Bag Seafood. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: The luscious roll packs so much sweet lobster meat on its buttery toasted bun that you almost forget about its $28 price tag. Plus, Brown Bag's 12 Illinois locations make this an easy sammie to find.

Extra points for the Thousand Island-ish sauce and crispy trufflescented tots topped with shaved parm.

134 N. LaSalle St.

Justin's pick: The lobster rolls are niiiice ($23). Luke's has been a staple on the East Coast, and now it's a popular spot near City Hall. Get the spicy honey butter, too.

4423 N. Elston Ave.

Charles K. says the roll comes in at $24 but is often on sale. More important, Charles says: "Tastes like New England!"

Multiple Chicago-area locations

Loreal R. recommends because of the options: Manhattan style (warm and buttery) or Maine style (chilled and creamy) for market price.

71 E. Wacker Dr.

Victoria K. "LOVES" the Chicago Style Lobster Roll here for its generous portions of lobster and poppyseed bun.

2956 N. Sheffield Ave.

Rocco P. was ecstatic about this spot, which also has an "awesome patio to relax."

Urbanspace food hall — 15 W. Washington St.

Ruth L. says these lobster rolls are simply buttery lobster with seasoning and mayo — on a brioche burger bun. So good, and you can get a full-size for $24 or a junior for $14.

75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange

Liz F. is a purist and says these aren't doctored up with "stuff that doesn't belong on a lobster roll."