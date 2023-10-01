Food Fight: Top spots for lobster rolls in metro Chicago
Put on your cable knit sweater, pull out the Adirondack chairs and get cozy.
- We're bringing the East Coast to you with some of the best local spots for lobsta' rolls. Wicked!
Lola's Coney Island
2858 W. Chicago Ave.
Carrie's pick: I prefer the vinegary slaw to super-creamy (especially on a hot day) and love the bun, which is like Texas toast and not too soggy. ($21.95)
- Lola's serves its lobster roll only on Fridays, so plan accordingly.
Brown Bag Seafood
Multiple locations in Chicago
Monica's pick: The luscious roll packs so much sweet lobster meat on its buttery toasted bun that you almost forget about its $28 price tag. Plus, Brown Bag's 12 Illinois locations make this an easy sammie to find.
- Extra points for the Thousand Island-ish sauce and crispy trufflescented tots topped with shaved parm.
Luke's Lobster
134 N. LaSalle St.
Justin's pick: The lobster rolls are niiiice ($23). Luke's has been a staple on the East Coast, and now it's a popular spot near City Hall. Get the spicy honey butter, too.
The Fishguy Market
4423 N. Elston Ave.
Charles K. says the roll comes in at $24 but is often on sale. More important, Charles says: "Tastes like New England!"
The Hampton Social
Multiple Chicago-area locations
Loreal R. recommends because of the options: Manhattan style (warm and buttery) or Maine style (chilled and creamy) for market price.
Hoyt's
71 E. Wacker Dr.
Victoria K. "LOVES" the Chicago Style Lobster Roll here for its generous portions of lobster and poppyseed bun.
3rd Coast Fish Bar
2956 N. Sheffield Ave.
Rocco P. was ecstatic about this spot, which also has an "awesome patio to relax."
Happy Lobster
Urbanspace food hall — 15 W. Washington St.
Ruth L. says these lobster rolls are simply buttery lobster with seasoning and mayo — on a brioche burger bun. So good, and you can get a full-size for $24 or a junior for $14.
Milk Money Brewing
75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange
Liz F. is a purist and says these aren't doctored up with "stuff that doesn't belong on a lobster roll."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.