Taste Korean, Indian, Mexican and Nepali fusion dishes in Glenview

I think I found global fast-food heaven.

What's happening: Moti & La Michoacana opened last year in a Glenview strip mall dominated by a Joong Boo supermarket, and it has developed a menu that fuses Indian, Himalayan, Mexican and Korean foods in ways I've never seen.

Details: Like its two other locations in Lincoln Park and downtown, Moti offers Indian-ish chicken or paneer tikka pizzas, but this location also offers Nepali momos, Korean bulgogi tacos and Mexican ice cream "to serve local demographics," owner Alex Min tells Axios.

What they're saying: "We have a lot of creative freedom to try things because it's our own place," Min says. "So we're always asking customers what they like changing and refining the menu … this is like the third iteration."

Moti & Michoacana owner Alex Min at his place in Glenview. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Hits: Firecracker steamed momo ($12) dumplings topped with a fiery sauce, palak paneer pizza ($7.99) with a crisp crust and spinach-laced sauce, and the kimchi fries ($13) with house-made marinated beef, cheese, gochujang sauce and crispy onions.

Miss: The Chi-City chaat bowl, featuring rice, crushed samosa, chickpeas and sauces offered great flavor, but it came out just warm.

Next time: I'll try house-made ice cream and paleta flavors including ube, falooda, kesar, green tea and peanut butter chocolate.