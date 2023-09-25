Chicago vendor's Crazy Snack combines Doritos, mangos and gummies

The Crazy Snack sold from the Fresh Fruit stand in Albany Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

When I first got wind of a snack combining jicama, mango, cucumber, gummy candies, Doritos, Takis, tamarind candy noodles, lime, chili powder and chamoy, I thought the creator was off his rocker.

But that's precisely why Albany Park snack specialist Cornelio Palma named his creation Merienda de Locos, or Crazy Snack.

Even crazier, he says it's a treat favored more by adults than kids.

The price: $10 for a quart full of stuff that can satisfy a whole group of light snackers.

Cornelio Palma holds his creation called a Crazy Snack. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The verdict: At first I was wary of this odd crunchy, sweet, salty, juicy, squishy and spicy combination, but as I made my way through the elements — especially those tamarind noodles called Skwinkles — this combo really grew on me.

My 24-year-old son asked for a bite and swiped the whole thing.

Best for: A snack on the go, hostess gift or conversation-starter at your next party.

Find it at Palma's snack stand next to his Fresh Fruit van on the north side of Lawrence Avenue, one block east of Kimball Avenue.