Chicago vendor's Crazy Snack combines Doritos, mangos and gummies

Monica Eng

The Crazy Snack sold from the Fresh Fruit stand in Albany Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

When I first got wind of a snack combining jicama, mango, cucumber, gummy candies, Doritos, Takis, tamarind candy noodles, lime, chili powder and chamoy, I thought the creator was off his rocker.

  • But that's precisely why Albany Park snack specialist Cornelio Palma named his creation Merienda de Locos, or Crazy Snack.

Even crazier, he says it's a treat favored more by adults than kids.

The price: $10 for a quart full of stuff that can satisfy a whole group of light snackers.

guy with fruit cup
Cornelio Palma holds his creation called a Crazy Snack. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The verdict: At first I was wary of this odd crunchy, sweet, salty, juicy, squishy and spicy combination, but as I made my way through the elements — especially those tamarind noodles called Skwinkles — this combo really grew on me.

  • My 24-year-old son asked for a bite and swiped the whole thing.

Best for: A snack on the go, hostess gift or conversation-starter at your next party.

Find it at Palma's snack stand next to his Fresh Fruit van on the north side of Lawrence Avenue, one block east of Kimball Avenue.

