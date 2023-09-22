Honey Butter Fried Chicken owners' Best Day Ever in Chicago

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This summer, two of Chicago's grooviest chefs and most staff-friendly restaurateurs celebrated the 10th anniversary of their beloved Avondale eatery Honey Butter Fried Chicken.

Driving the news: Co-owners Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp threw special events and announced they're opening a branch in Glencoe this fall.

Now that much of the hoopla has died down, we checked in with these local culinary fixtures to see what they do when they're away from their restaurant.

Christine Cikowski

🥐 Breakfast: Ham and cheese croissant from Floriole Bakery or Daisies.

👟 Morning activity: Hiking the North Branch Trail.

🥞 Lunch: Lula Cafe, baked French feta with a side of pancakes for the table.

Green City Market. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios.

🥕 Afternoon activity: Farmers markets: Green City or Logan Square.

🍝 Dinner: Earliest possible reservation at Monteverde, because I prefer to be home and in bed by 9pm these days, but I would order every pasta on the menu and a huge salad.

🥧 Evening activity: A piece of pie from Bang Bang, in my backyard garden, watching the sun go down behind the trees with my dog.

Slices from Bang Bang. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Josh Kulp

🍳 Breakfast: Two options: Lula Cafe with my family — I always order from the specials. Everything is always amazing.

Or Yellow Rose Cafe for secret meetings with Hot Doug. I like the house omelette with avocado, bacon, spinach, and jack. Homemade hot sauce for the win!

🛶 Morning activity: My son and I go to either the Green City Market or the Evanston Farmers Market every Saturday.

On weekday mornings, kayaking with my kid at the Skokie Lagoons.

El Asadero taco and guac. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🌮 Lunch: El Asadero on Montrose, a family favorite for nearly 30 years.

I always get a steak taco with cilantro and onion and I like to add a slice of avocado. Their salsa verde is fantastic. Probably my favorite restaurant.

⚾️ Afternoon activity: Cubs game!

🍕 Dinner: Middlebrow Bungalow for Tavern [pizza] Tuesday. I order one of each.

📖 Evening activity: I love a good neighborhood bookstore, either The Book Cellar in Lincoln Square or City Lit in Logan Square.