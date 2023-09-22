Honey Butter Fried Chicken owners' Best Day Ever in Chicago
This summer, two of Chicago's grooviest chefs and most staff-friendly restaurateurs celebrated the 10th anniversary of their beloved Avondale eatery Honey Butter Fried Chicken.
Driving the news: Co-owners Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp threw special events and announced they're opening a branch in Glencoe this fall.
- Now that much of the hoopla has died down, we checked in with these local culinary fixtures to see what they do when they're away from their restaurant.
Christine Cikowski
🥐 Breakfast: Ham and cheese croissant from Floriole Bakery or Daisies.
👟 Morning activity: Hiking the North Branch Trail.
🥞 Lunch: Lula Cafe, baked French feta with a side of pancakes for the table.
🥕 Afternoon activity: Farmers markets: Green City or Logan Square.
🍝 Dinner: Earliest possible reservation at Monteverde, because I prefer to be home and in bed by 9pm these days, but I would order every pasta on the menu and a huge salad.
🥧 Evening activity: A piece of pie from Bang Bang, in my backyard garden, watching the sun go down behind the trees with my dog.
Josh Kulp
🍳 Breakfast: Two options: Lula Cafe with my family — I always order from the specials. Everything is always amazing.
- Or Yellow Rose Cafe for secret meetings with Hot Doug. I like the house omelette with avocado, bacon, spinach, and jack. Homemade hot sauce for the win!
🛶 Morning activity: My son and I go to either the Green City Market or the Evanston Farmers Market every Saturday.
- On weekday mornings, kayaking with my kid at the Skokie Lagoons.
🌮 Lunch: El Asadero on Montrose, a family favorite for nearly 30 years.
- I always get a steak taco with cilantro and onion and I like to add a slice of avocado. Their salsa verde is fantastic. Probably my favorite restaurant.
⚾️ Afternoon activity: Cubs game!
🍕 Dinner: Middlebrow Bungalow for Tavern [pizza] Tuesday. I order one of each.
📖 Evening activity: I love a good neighborhood bookstore, either The Book Cellar in Lincoln Square or City Lit in Logan Square.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.