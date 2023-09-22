It's time again for Chicagohenge

Saturday marks the autumnal equinox, when day and night are equally long and local photographers geek out over the semiannual Chicagohenge.

How it works: On spring and fall equinox days, the sun shoots straight east or west during sunrise and sunset, making for striking pictures down our perfectly gridded streets.

Be smart: The best times to catch the magic will be tomorrow at sunrise and sunset (around 6:30am and 6:30pm) downtown on Kinzie, Randolph, Madison and Washington near Millennium Park.

The intrigue: On this side of the lake, we all know the best place to watch the sunrise — that is if you get up and get yourself to the water on time.

But we're looking for suggestions for places to watch the sun set.

Email us to share where you like to watch the sun set locally.