Carrie at the first stop on the mystery picnic, Berry Pike Cafe. Photo courtesy of Matt Planer.

I'm a sucker for Instagram pop-up ads, and when I saw one for a Mystery Picnic, I decided to take it for a spin last Sunday.

How it works: We signed up for the AmazingCo experience online and chose Evanston as our destination, but Lincoln Park and Naperville are also available. A day before the picnic, you receive an email that takes you to your itinerary, which allows you to click through each step's clues.

Figure out the riddle before you leave the house the following day so you know where you're going.

What happened: Our first stop was a restaurant, which had goodies set aside for us.

Then we tackled a new set of clues for the next stop.

Can you solve the riddle? Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

The food: Turkey and veggie sandwiches on bagels, salad and falafel, which we traded for carrot cake, an assortment of pastries and iced tea.

Yes, but: An employee at one stop appeared a bit confused about the store's participation, but after a quick peek at my phone he gave us our items.

Of note: The final destination is where you'll picnic, which in our case was a park. I won't say which park, in case it's the same for all picnics. It was rainy, so we just ate our items along the way at the stops.

The bottom line: This is a really lovely way to spend a Sunday and a good way to explore an area. It's a bit pricey ($110) so use it for a special occasion, and maybe grab a little bubbly to make it more celebratory.