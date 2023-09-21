Share on email (opens in new window)

Angela Young (Issa Rae), Zuri Young Love (Brooke Monroe Conaway) and Stephen Love (Kid Cudi) in "Young Love." Photo courtesy of Warner Brothers.

Chicago-born filmmaker Matthew Cherry is out with a new HBO Max TV series about the Chicago family at the center of his Oscar-winning short film "Hair Love."

Driving the news: "Young Love," Cherry's new 12-episode animated series, premieres Thursday, starring Issa Rae, Kid Cudi and Brooke Monroe Conaway.

Why it matters: The show is an honest portrayal of a millennial family balancing career, finances, parenthood and personal ambition.

"I remember my 20s. … It was very much one step forward, two steps back. … You finally get paid and your car breaks down, or you finally get paid and now something else happens," co-creator Cherry tells Axios. "We really wanted to be relatable."

Context: Cherry grew up in Mayfair on Chicago's Northwest Side and based a lot of the show, including the main characters' two-flat apartment building, on his family in West Garfield Park and North Lawndale.

Cherry also snuck in references to Harold's mild sauce and the city's unpredictable weather.

What they're saying: Cherry's goal with "Young Love" was to counter many of the negative portrayals Chicago gets in the media.

"We just want to just show that Chicagoans live, love, and they're trying to survive, and we hope this is a good representation of the city," Cherry tells Axios.

Plus, the show expands on Zuri, the daughter in "Hair Love," and lets her shine as a strong, confident and witty leader.