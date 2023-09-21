Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Enjoy the last block party of the summer, experience art in Beverly or cheer on the US Women's National Team.

Goose Island is hosting its annual 312 Block Party outside its brewery in the Brewing District.

Headliners include Neal Francis and Houndmouth and there will be 30 beer options to choose from.

Why it matters: This is your chance to experience a Chicago block party while the weather is still warm. Plus, donations taken at the door support local charities.

When: Doors open at 5pm Friday and 4pm Saturday

Address: 1800 W. Fulton St.

Cost: $10 donations are encouraged

This Oscar-winning film will be shown on an HD screen accompanied by a live orchestra, percussion and DJ. The one-night-only experience will take place at the Cadillac Palace Theatre at 7pm Saturday.

Of note: Tickets are scarce on Ticketmaster but available on resellers like SeatGeek and StubHub.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church is hosting a three-day German celebration that includes craft beer tasting, live music, an inflatable obstacle course, face painting for kids and a stein hoisting competition.

When: 5–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday, noon–7pm Sunday

5–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday, noon–7pm Sunday Address: 1429 W. Wellington Ave.

1429 W. Wellington Ave. Cost: $40 for the craft beer tasting. Tickets

Saturday's art and music festival will feature 200 artists exhibiting their work throughout the Beverly neighborhood. The live music, performances and art demonstrations will be from noon–5pm. Free

Location: Beverly/Morgan Park. Here's a map of locations displaying art.

Head to Humboldt Park to decorate your own paper lantern and watch it float among others in the water as the sun sets. There will also be live music and food trucks at the event from 4–8pm Saturday.

Of note: Arrival before 6:30pm is encouraged.

Arrival before 6:30pm is encouraged. Cost: $45.99 if purchased by Friday, $55.99 if purchased on the day of the event. Save $5 with code PEACE&LOVE. Tickets

⚽ 6. USWNT